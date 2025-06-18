Google and CTC Global Announce Collaboration to Support U.S. Grid and Transmission Capacity Expansion

Google and CTC Global Corporation (CTC Global) announced a collaboration aimed at advancing the deployment of high-capacity transmission technology for the U.S. power grid. The initiative focuses on scaling the use of CTC Global’s U.S.-manufactured advanced conductors, which are designed to increase transmission capacity and grid reliability.

Through this effort, Google and CTC Global will issue a Request for Information (RFI) to state governments, utilities, and transmission developers to identify transmission lines where advanced conductors could be deployed to enhance grid capacity. The use of advanced conductors has the potential to increase transmission capacity more quickly than traditional transmission line construction, which can often take several years to complete.

The initiative is intended to help support regional economic development, improve grid reliability, add transmission capacity, and address increasing electricity demand.

Approach to Transmission Infrastructure

As part of the collaboration, transmission projects across the country will be considered for deployment of CTC Global’s ACCC Conductor. The initiative will prioritize projects that can be completed relatively quickly and that support growing electricity needs, including those near Google’s data centers.

Interested parties can respond to the RFI, with selected projects potentially receiving various forms of support, including:

Funding Assistance: Financial support to help accelerate deployment of high-capacity conductors.

Workforce Development: Training opportunities for utility personnel involved in the installation of advanced conductors.

Technical Support: Assistance with project analysis to evaluate technology integration and impact.

Responses to the RFI are due by July 14, 2025, and a full Request for Proposals (RFP) is expected to follow. Applications from areas where Google has a presence — such as current or planned data centers — are encouraged.

“Expanding transmission capacity is an opportunity to enhance the power system and meet growing demand,” said Amanda Peterson Corio, Google Global Head of Data Center Energy. “Through this collaboration with CTC Global, we aim to help speed the process of adding grid capacity and improving electricity delivery.”

“Our partnership with Google will help demonstrate the potential benefits of deploying advanced conductors to support grid capacity and reliability,” said J.D. Sitton, CEO of CTC Global.