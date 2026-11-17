American Electric Power (AEP) has established AEP Infrastructure, a new business unit focused on investing in, developing and operating energy infrastructure to address growing electricity demand.

Greg Hall will serve as president of the organization and continue reporting to Bill Fehrman, AEP chairman, president and chief executive officer.

AEP Infrastructure combines the company's competitive generation, infrastructure development, and retail and wholesale energy capabilities. The organization will focus on providing energy solutions as electricity demand increases, particularly from large-load customers and economic development projects.

“AEP Infrastructure builds on an already strong segment of our business and positions us to meet once-in-a-generation load growth, while delivering significant value to our stakeholders,” Fehrman said. “Under Greg’s leadership, this team will draw on its deep experience acquiring and developing energy infrastructure to respond to increasing demand and deliver for our customers.”

The new business unit will evaluate potential generation acquisitions to expand AEP's competitive portfolio and develop new generation resources supported by long-term customer contracts. Current opportunities include the proposed acquisition of the Longview Power Plant and a recently announced 20-year agreement to develop a fuel cell facility for Google in Wyoming.

AEP Infrastructure also will oversee AEP Energy and AEP Energy Partners, which provide energy solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, data center and wholesale customers. The organization also will evaluate opportunities involving customer-owned transmission and distribution infrastructure.

As president, Hall will continue overseeing potential asset acquisitions and regulated commercial operations for AEP's vertically integrated operating companies.

“AEP Infrastructure represents an exciting new chapter for our team, broadening our work to provide custom energy solutions and meet changing customer needs,” Hall said. “I look forward to this opportunity to continue to innovate and evolve our work to create value for our stakeholders.”