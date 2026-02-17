FirstEnergy Transmission and Transource Energy Joint Venture Receives Approval for Transmission Project in Central Ohio

Regional grid operator PJM Interconnection has approved a major electric transmission project in central Ohio. The project was jointly proposed by FirstEnergy Transmission LLC and Transource Energy through PJM’s 2025 Regional Transmission Expansion Plan (RTEP) Open Window process. The PJM Board of Managers awarded approval on Feb. 12. PJM manages the planning and operation of wholesale electricity across a 13-state region that includes Ohio.

The companies will develop the project through a new entity, Grid Growth Ventures LLC, which is intended to combine their expertise and resources. The project is intended to support increasing electricity demand in the greater Columbus region amid economic growth and new load from sources such as manufacturing facilities, data centers and electric vehicles.

The proposal includes more than 300 miles of new 765-kilovolt (kV) transmission lines and upgrades to multiple substations. According to the release, a single 765-kV line can supply power to about two million homes while occupying less land than multiple lower-voltage lines, which may reduce environmental impacts. The project is designed to improve grid reliability and provide infrastructure to support future development.

Mark Mroczynski, President of FirstEnergy Transmission, stated: “Our transmission system is ideally situated at the center of regional growth, making it a powerful platform for economic development and energy reliability. Through Grid Growth, we’re building the kind of energy infrastructure that powers future generations of new businesses, good jobs and vibrant communities.”

The release notes that the joint venture’s formation aligns with Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) efforts to promote efficient and cost-effective regional transmission development. Doug Cannon, President of AEP Transmission, commented: “AEP has an unrivaled history in 765-kV transmission development. AEP has built and owns more extra-high voltage lines than any other company in the United States. The project we're undertaking with FirstEnergy Transmission addresses the rapidly evolving energy demand we are seeing across the region and will enable us to continue providing reliable service to our customers and facilitate economic growth by making sure access to power is available.”

FirstEnergy Transmission is jointly owned by FirstEnergy Corp. and Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners, and operates multiple transmission subsidiaries with approximately 24,000 miles of lines. Transource Energy is a partnership between American Electric Power (AEP) and Evergy, with AEP holding the majority ownership.