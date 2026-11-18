BrightAI has raised $97 million in a funding round led by Smith Point Capital to expand development and deployment of artificial intelligence technology designed to monitor critical infrastructure and support field operations.

The round included investments from Cobalt Capital, Marlinspike Partners, Zero Infinity Partners and GE Vernova, which is also a BrightAI customer. Existing investors Khosla Ventures, Inspired Capital and Upfront Ventures also participated. The latest investment brings BrightAI's total funding to $184 million.

The company develops physical AI technology intended to help operators monitor infrastructure assets, identify potential problems and guide maintenance activities. Its Stateful platform combines sensors, edge computing, AI models and field-based tools to provide information about asset conditions and support decisions by operations personnel.

BrightAI's technology is designed for use across several infrastructure sectors, including electric power, water, waste management and heavy industry. Its sensor systems can be attached to assets such as utility poles, pipelines, compressors and storage tanks to identify abnormal conditions. The company also offers autonomous drones and robots for inspecting assets in remote or hazardous locations, along with wearable AI tools that provide guidance to field technicians.

According to BrightAI, its platform currently operates across more than 50,000 locations, integrating millions of sensors and connected systems. The company reports that the technology monitors hundreds of thousands of critical assets and delivers operational guidance to tens of thousands of frontline workers.

GE Vernova's investment is expected to support deployment of BrightAI's technology across its Power, Wind and Electrification businesses. The companies plan to use the technology to augment existing field inspection capabilities and improve monitoring of energy infrastructure.

Other BrightAI customers and development partners include Osmose Utilities Services, which provides utility asset management services; Reworld, Azuria Water Solutions, Kodiak Gas Services and Diamondback Energy.

BrightAI CEO Alex Hawkinson said the technology is intended to help infrastructure operators address challenges including rising energy demand, aging equipment and workforce constraints.

The company is also expanding its international presence, with plans to establish offices and field operations in key markets in Europe and Asia. BrightAI said nearly 60% of its addressable market opportunity is outside North America.

The company opened a 25,000-square-foot headquarters in Palo Alto, California, an operations center in Midland, Texas, and a briefing center in Washington, D.C., over the past year.