Ubicquia Raises $106 Million to Expand AI-Driven Infrastructure Platforms

Ubicquia Inc. has closed a $106 million Series D investment round aimed at accelerating development of artificial intelligence applications for utilities and municipalities.

The round was led by 67 Capital and Marunouchi Innovation Partners, with participation from existing investors Hamilton Lane, ClearSky, GMS and strategic partner Sercomm. Ubicquia said the funding will support expanded AI development across its product portfolio and grow its direct sales presence in domestic and international markets.

Chief Executive Officer Ian Aaron said more than 1,000 customers, including large cities and electric utilities, are using the company’s smart grid, lighting and security platforms. He cited rising electricity demand and mounting pressures on community safety as key drivers behind the company’s growth strategy.

Expanding Intelligent Asset Management

At the center of Ubicquia’s platform is UbiVu, an intelligent asset management system designed to provide real-time visibility into infrastructure performance. The company is positioning the platform as a centralized system for monitoring power quality, lighting performance and operational reliability.

Ubicquia says its systems process billions of data points daily and are deployed across the United States, Latin America, Europe and the Middle East and North Africa. The company has also expanded into commercial and industrial sectors, serving retailers, healthcare networks, universities and enterprise campuses.

Investors pointed to the digitization of existing infrastructure as a relatively fast and cost-effective way for utilities to strengthen grid resilience while limiting capital expenditures.

Streetlighting and Grid Monitoring

In recent months, Ubicquia has broadened its smart streetlighting offerings. The company introduced the UbiCell Micro, a universal streetlight controller, and UbiScout, a Zhaga Book 18-compliant camera accessory designed to add traffic intelligence and adaptive lighting capabilities to existing infrastructure.

For utilities, Ubicquia offers transformer-level monitoring through its UbiGrid DTM+ device, paired with analytics delivered through the UbiVu platform. The service is offered on a subscription basis and includes machine learning tools intended to detect anomalies and diagnose power disturbances in real time.

The company’s infrastructure-as-a-service model, providing hardware, software and managed services without upfront capital costs, has been a contributor to recurring revenue growth, according to company statements.

Public Safety Applications

Beyond energy management, Ubicquia is expanding into public safety technology. Its UbiHub edge processing platform enables applications such as license plate recognition, livestreaming and vehicle intelligence by leveraging existing streetlight infrastructure. The company says the approach allows municipalities to enhance situational awareness without installing entirely new systems.

With the new capital infusion, Ubicquia plans to continue expanding its AI capabilities and global footprint as utilities and cities pursue digital modernization strategies aimed at strengthening grid performance and community safety.