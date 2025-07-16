AI Underground Mapping Company Raises $96 Million to Expand U.S. and Global Reach

A company using artificial intelligence to map underground infrastructure has raised $96 million in new funding, signaling growing momentum around efforts to reduce risk and cost in major infrastructure projects.

Exodigo, founded in 2021, announced the close of its Series B funding round on Tuesday, bringing total investment in the company to $214 million. The round was co-led by Zeev Ventures and Greenfield Partners, with participation from other investors including 10D VC, Square Peg, and Vintage Investment Partners.

The company specializes in using AI, advanced sensors, and 3D imaging to locate buried infrastructure—such as pipes, cables, and utility lines—without the need for digging. By offering detailed underground maps, Exodigo aims to help engineers and construction crews avoid costly and dangerous surprises during major infrastructure builds.

The technology is gaining traction among major public agencies and utilities. Exodigo says its tools have been used on projects by Amtrak, LA Metro, the California High-Speed Rail Authority, and several state departments of transportation, including Florida and Kansas. The company reports that its underground scans have helped de-risk more than $75 billion in infrastructure projects in the past year alone.

“Every year, inaccurate underground data leads to billions of dollars in delays and environmental damage,” said Raz Mangel, partner at Greenfield Partners. “Exodigo’s platform delivers critical visibility into what lies beneath the surface, enabling smarter, safer decisions.”

According to McKinsey & Company, nearly all large infrastructure projects go over budget or face delays, with an average cost increase of 80%. A significant portion of that stems from uncertainties about subsurface conditions. Traditional excavation methods to locate underground assets cost governments and companies more than $100 billion annually.

Exodigo’s platform combines AI with a proprietary stack of sensors and software to generate high-resolution 3D maps of underground conditions. The company claims it can achieve 99 percent accuracy without any physical digging. Its cloud-based system processes more than 350 terabytes of data and can detect not only infrastructure but also soil conditions, groundwater, and geotechnical risks.

With a global team now totaling 400 employees, Exodigo plans to use its latest funding to grow operations, expand into new regions, and speed development of its next product—a geotechnical risk tool that analyzes subsurface conditions to inform design and reduce the need for drilling and soil sampling.

Exodigo has doubled its field staff in the U.S. to support deployments in major metro areas such as New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Seattle, where the density of underground utilities poses significant challenges for infrastructure projects.

Company CEO Jeremy Suard said the goal is to shift the construction industry from reactive to proactive. “We’re helping cities and companies build smarter—without breaking ground first,” Suard said.