Prisma Photonics Raises $30 Million to Expand AI-Driven Infrastructure Monitoring Platform

Prisma Photonics has closed an oversubscribed $30 million growth funding round, bringing its total capital raised to $80 million. The round was led by Protego Ventures, with participation from Adara Ventures, the investment arm of a leading Latin American transmission operator, and continued backing from Insight Partners, Chione Switzerland, and SE Ventures, Schneider Electric’s venture arm.

The Israel-based deep-tech company uses artificial intelligence and fiber-sensing technology to monitor large-scale infrastructure systems. Its Hyper-Scan Fiber-Sensing platform converts existing optical fibers into real-time sensor networks capable of detecting, classifying, and pinpointing events with meter-level accuracy across hundreds of kilometers.

The technology is currently deployed across thousands of kilometers of critical infrastructure, including projects with 15 transmission system operators in the United States and Europe. Prisma Photonics says its system can identify issues such as grid congestion, physical intrusions, wildfire threats, and other risks affecting transmission networks and secured perimeters.

According to Protego Ventures Managing Partner Lee Moser, the technology addresses “critical needs across multiple infrastructure sectors, from physical security to grid resilience.”

The company plans to use the new funding to expand its presence in the U.S. and Europe and to enter the Latin American market, where utilities are investing in renewable energy integration and transmission system modernization.

Adara Ventures Partner Alberto Echeverri said Prisma Photonics is well positioned to help operators in emerging markets “unlock new capacity, reduce risks, and drive the energy transition forward.”

Prisma Photonics CEO Dr. Eran Inbar said the company’s goal is to enhance the safety and resilience of infrastructure worldwide by applying AI to interpret raw optical fiber data in real time.