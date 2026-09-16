Hitachi Energy Selects Mississippi for $528M Transformer Factory to Bolster U.S. Manufacturing, Grid Capacity

Hitachi Energy, which specializes in power grid and electrification technologies, announced on Tuesday its plans for a $528 million transformer factory in Gallman, Mississippi.

The Gallman transformer facility commitment is part of Hitachi’s broader $1.5 billion investment to scale its U.S. manufacturing capacity, reportedly marking its largest single investment in the country.

According to a company release, the Gallman plant will more than double Hitachi’s transformer production capacity in Mississippi as operations transition away from its existing plant in Crystal Springs. It will primarily focus on increasing the output of power transformers manufactured in Mississippi, with additional capacity targeted to help address rapidly growing electricity demand nationwide.

Electrification in the U.S. has been driven by the expansion of advanced manufacturing in the industrial sector and the rise of AI data centers.

While construction is expected to begin late this year roughly 6.5 miles away from the existing Crystal Springs plant, Hitachi noted transformer production at the Gallman site is scheduled to start in 2029. Hitachi added that the Mississippi facility will create more than 700 permanent jobs post-construction.

This planned site will join other major Hitachi projects as part of the company’s broader large-scale push to grow transformer manufacturing.