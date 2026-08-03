Hitachi Energy Announces Executive Changes for Americas Region

Before Hitachi, Andy Goggin held senior positions at Siemens Energy, including senior vice president of new generation sales for the company’s North American division.
Aug. 3, 2026
2 min read
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Global tech company Hitachi Energy is making key leadership changes to operations amid the rapid transition of AI-driven data centers and the growing industrial electrification market.

Energy sector veteran Andy Goggin joins the company as its new executive vice president and head of the Americas region, according to a release. Goggin brings over 27 years of experience in energy market development, sales and organizational transformation, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Power Engineering from the Maine Maritime Academy.

Before Hitachi, Goggin held senior positions at Siemens Energy, including senior vice president of new generation sales for the company’s North American division.

Hitachi states Goggin will help the company reshape its approach to addressing electricity demand in the current era.

Goggin succeeds Anthony Allard, who has reportedly led the region through a strategic expansion period. Allard will now be fully transitioning his primary responsibilities as the company’s chief marketing and sales officer.

Hitachi explains this helps them explore “unprecedented opportunities” to build the U.S. grid, among one of their most important growth markets, while leading the evolution of energy systems worldwide.

Hitachi Energy’s Americas region includes North America (U.S. and Canada) and Latin America (Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama and Central America).

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