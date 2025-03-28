Hitachi Energy and AWS Collaborate to Deploy Cloud-Based Solutions and Advance Energy Transition

Hitachi Energy, has signed a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to fasten deployment of cloud-based solutions and advance the energy transition.

The initial focus of the agreement delivers Hitachi Vegetation Manager, an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven vegetation management system, on AWS. The solution aims to reduce power or system outages caused by vegetation interference with critical infrastructure.

Hitachi Vegetation Manager, a closed-loop digital vegetation management system, leverages a powerful combination of AI, satellite imagery, and real-time weather forecasts to deliver predictive insights to help customers identify and mitigate vegetation interference and risks. The system is built to reduce downtime, enhance service reliability, and lower maintenance expenditures by predicting potential threats before they cause outages.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, vegetation-related impacts to the power system are the most common cause of power outages in the U.S., accounting for more than 20% of incidents. Vegetation-related disruptions also present substantial operational challenges and high maintenance costs for power line and rail operators.

Hitachi Energy and AWS delivered a cloud-based network management solution for Conduit Power, minimizing deployment time from 18 to 6 months.

The agreement includes a framework for the two companies to deliver additional solutions from Hitachi Energy’s asset and work management solutions portfolio in AWS Marketplace. It leverages AWS’s cloud infrastructure to ensure scalability, ease of use, and rapid deployment of Hitachi Energy's software solutions. Operators are allowed to access predictive analytics, and other workforce management solutions for more informed decision-making and efficient execution of critical operations.