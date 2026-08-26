Hitachi Energy Expanding Global Manufacturing Capacity for Grid Infrastructure through $300M Investment in East China

According to a company release, this $300 million investment will bolster Hitachi’s power transformer and component manufacturing capacity in Hefei, East China’s Anhui Province.
Aug. 26, 2026
2 min read
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Global tech company Hitachi Energy, a leader in electrification, is strengthening its manufacturing footprint in East China through a new $300 million investment.

The Switzerland-based company announced plans this month to address rapidly growing demand for transformers worldwide. According to a company release, this $300 million investment will bolster Hitachi’s power transformer and component manufacturing capacity in Hefei, East China’s Anhui Province.

This expanded capacity aims to reinforce the company’s value chain, easing supply chain bottlenecks and constraints to support the delivery of mission-critical grid equipment to utilities. These recent moves follow key leadership changes to operations this month amid the rapid transition of AI-driven data centers and the expanding industrial electrification market.

“As demand for electricity surges, driven by rapid growth in AI, data centers, mobility and industrialization, the need for critical grid equipment has never been greater,” said Bruno Melles, managing director of Hitachi's transformers business unit, in a statement.

Melles adds that this investment highlights the strategic importance of China to Hitachi’s global growth ambitions and supply chain resilience. The initiative is part of a broader, multi-billion-dollar global investment strategy focused on manufacturing expansion, research and development and strategic partnerships.

“Building on our continued commitment in China, this expansion is an example of how we are strengthening our manufacturing capabilities and reinforcing the resilience of local and global transformer value chains to better support our customers in building more secure, affordable, and sustainable energy systems for the electricity era,” Melles stated.

In May, Hitachi unveiled its new circuit breakers designed for ultra-high-voltage applications, part of expanded capacity efforts during the 2026 IEEE PES T&D Conference & Expo in Chicago. Hitachi has focused on incorporating its EconiQ (eco-efficient high-voltage) tech into a line of SF6-free products to address utility safety concerns and environmental hazards surrounding greenhouse gases.

About the Author

Eric Moody
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Eric Moody

Staff Writer

Eric is a staff writer for the Endeavor Business Media Energy group, which includes EnergyTech, T&D World, and Microgrid Knowledge media brands. He is a Philadelphia native with over nine years of experience in multimedia and print journalism throughout the news industry. He graduated with a B.S. in Communication Studies from Mansfield University of Pennsylvania.
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