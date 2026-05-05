Hitachi Energy Focuses on SF6-Free Tech Advancement at 2026 IEEE PES T&D Conference

Hitachi Energy, which leads the Hitachi Group’s technology efforts in electrification, unveiled its new circuit breakers designed for ultra-high-voltage applications during the 2026 IEEE PES T&D Conference & Expo in Chicago. The company has focused on incorporating its EconiQ (eco-efficient high-voltage) tech into a line of SF6-free products to address utility safety concerns and environmental hazards surrounding greenhouse gases.

The company has focused on incorporating its EconiQ (eco-efficient high-voltage) tech into a line of SF6-free products to address utility safety concerns and environmental hazards surrounding greenhouse gases.

Hitachi says its EconiQ dead tank circuit breakers (DTB) are designed for UHV transmission loads of 800 kV 63 kA and 420 kV 80 kA to keep up with growing power grid demands and the industry’s pursuit to replace SF6 (sulfur hexafluoride) gas circuit breakers in systems. An ongoing industry challenge has reportedly been replacing gas circuit breakers while maintaining the same level of reliability.

SF6 circuit breakers have provided reliable insulation and UHV interruption when needed since the 1950s. Approximately 90% of the global use of SF6 is reportedly in the transmission and distribution of electricity.

Although SF6 is a chemically stable composition and able to withstand extreme conditions, it’s 23,500 times more effective at trapping heat than an equivalent amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) over a 100-year period. It also remains in the atmosphere for more than 1,000 years.

That is why alternative solutions such as vacuum technology and pressurized dry air are being adopted into SF6-free products to address this concern. Hitachi Energy states its EconiQ portfolio builds on more than five decades of experience in gas-circuit-breaker design to address the social imperative surrounding sustainability and performance in SF6-free technology. It’s a development that reflects a broader shift in the energy sector to meet environmental requirements without compromising technical performance.

Hitachi Energy, which has an installed base in over 140 countries across multiple energy sectors, states its SF6-free products were intended for long-distance transmission systems in mind that move across regions. The company claims its 800 kV switchgear has experienced early adoption from utilities and grid operators as emissions tests continue to rise and utilities rapidly integrate UHV renewables.