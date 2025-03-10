EPRI’s SF6 Research Aids Emission Reduction

With its chemically stable composition and ability to withstand extreme conditions, sulfur hexafluoride is a man-made gas used in particle accelerators, semiconductors, cellphone components, eye surgery, common consumer products and even some manufacturing processes. Since the 1950s, the U.S. electric power industry has managed the high voltages traveling from generating plants to customer load centers by using sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) in circuit breakers, gas-insulated substations (GIS) and gas-insulated lines (GIL).

In fact, approximately 80% of the global use of SF6 is in the transmission and distribution of electricity, including the generation and storage of renewable energy. Medium- and high-voltage electrical equipment contains SF6 to insulate live electrical parts and quench arcs during power switching events. SF6 is a compact and economic approach to safely performing these tasks.

However, while SF6 is a highly effective electrical insulator, it also is a potent greenhouse gas. A relatively small amount of SF6 can impact the climate, as it is 23,500 times more effective at trapping heat than an equivalent amount of carbon dioxide (CO2). Even in low concentrations, it remains in the atmosphere for approximately 3200 years. SF6 can be leaked by aging or defective equipment as well as inadvertently during gas handling in any stage of the equipment’s life cycle.

Identifying emission sources is the first step to better managing SF6 gas in power systems. EPRI’s controlled laboratory tests and field trials aid electric utilities in emission reduction by informing leak detection and mitigation approaches. In addition to protecting the environment, reducing SF6 emissions saves money and increases grid reliability.

Lab Testing Leaks

Current practices for sealing SF6 leaks are costly, often difficult to implement in the field and may require removing equipment from service.

EPRI performed a controlled lab experiment to seal simulated leaks and tested a collection of adhesives using custom-built pressure cells. From there, at its SF6/GIS lab in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., the research organization conducted outdoor leak sealing tests on pressurized, out-of-service gas-insulated equipment (GIE) containing SF6. The GIE was exposed to multiple weather conditions, such as direct sunlight, wind, precipitation and temperature fluctuations. For two years, the project team tracked the performance of seals on pipes, threaded fittings, flanges and threaded bolts, determining the most successful sealing techniques for different types of leaks.

In evaluating sealing materials and developing application techniques for gas-filled substation equipment, the EPRI team adhered to criteria important to grid operators:

Use cost-effective materials that are commercially and readily available

Ensure any sealant technique is easy to apply, remove and reapply by utility personnel

Avoid the need for specialized tools or clamps

Prevent the system from needing to be depressurized

Contain or significantly reduce a leak until a permanent repair can be installed.

Leak-Sealing Field Trials

The next step involved real-world experience by field-testing to determine if sealing methodologies would perform well on in-service equipment. Since 2019, EPRI project team members have applied cutting-edge SF6 leak-sealing techniques in eight field trials globally, resulting in an overall reduction of 2685 lb (1218 kg) of SF6 that otherwise would have been emitted. This reduction is equivalent to avoiding 28,618 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions from 6811 gasoline-powered cars for one year.

Some participants in the field trials include New York Power Authority, FirstEnergy, Consolidated Edison, UK Power Networks and Saudi Electricity Co. (SEC), part of National Grid Saudi Arabia (SA). EPRI is currently initiating new field trials with three additional utilities.

In one trial, SEC enlisted EPRI’s assistance with the research design and implementation of SF6 leak sealing at one of its National Grid SA substations. The project team applied a lab-tested technique that did not require an outage or reduction in equipment pressure and used materials that were easy to procure, apply and remove. After sealing the leak in the field, the team observed a considerable reduction in leakage, leading to decreased requirements for refilling SF6 gas annually. Based on the success achieved, National Grid SA is planning to apply the technology to substations across its service territory. Sufficient hands-on training and knowledge transfer from the EPRI team ensured National Grid SA staff could apply the techniques without relying on outside vendors.

Another participant in the field trials, UK Power Networks enlisted EPRI’s assistance to test innovative SF6 leak-sealing materials and techniques at one of its 132-kV substations. UK Power Networks tested an adhesive and vent-pipe method for leaks in bolts and threaded fittings. The trial was successful and the technique subsequently applied at an 11-kV primary substation, which enabled the line to stay energized during the heart of winter when demand is highest. The seal held until a more permanent repair could be implemented. The method is expected to be used widely throughout UK Power Networks to significantly support the utility’s goals of decreasing SF6 emissions, improving electric system reliability, and reducing operating and maintenance costs.