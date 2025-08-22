Hitachi Energy Pumping $100M+ Into Tennessee Plant Expansion

Hitachi Energy officials will invest more than $100 million to grow a transformer parts factory in West Tennessee, a project that will create 100 jobs by mid-2027 and is part of the company’s $1.5 billion global push to grow transformer manufacturing.

The expansion in Alamo, about 80 miles northeast of Memphis, focuses on transformer bushings, the insulated components that connect transformers’ internal equipment to the power grid. Officials with Hitachi Energy say their $106 million plan to add 60,000 square feet to the plant—more than half of it for manufacturing—will make the Alamo site the largest bushings manufacturing facility in North America.

“This investment in Tennessee is also an investment in the future of America’s energy infrastructure,” Steve McKinney, head of Hitachi Energy’s transformers business in North America, said in a statement. “This facility plays a critical role in meeting fast-growing energy demand from AI as well as grid expansion and modernization, and we’re proud to grow our footprint and strengthen domestic manufacturing.”

In addition to new manufacturing capacity, the addition calls for 20,000 square feet of warehouse space as well as some new offices. The project will add an integrated logistics center and vertically integrated machine shop that will require less external warehousing.