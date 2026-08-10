Virginia Governor Will Intervene in NextEra-Dominion Case

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger plans to formally intervene in NextEra Energy Inc.’s planned acquisition Dominion Energy Inc., writing last week that she wants to prioritize cutting energy costs in her state while safeguarding jobs and continuing to invest in clean energy.

In a piece published in The Washington Post, Spanberger said she is “deeply skeptical about whether selling our primary, state-regulated utility to an out-of-state company” is a good thing for Virginina. Spanberger was elected late last year by the largest margin in Virginia since 2009 and has made affordability issues a core tenet of her leadership.

That includes the energy sector, which in Virginia almost inevitably centers on the growth of data centers and their impact on other stakeholders in the electric grid. Last month, her office filed with the State Corporation Commission on behalf of taxpayers to call on data center operators to pick up the cost for transmission infrastructure needed to power their facilities.