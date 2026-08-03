Exelon Weeds Out Data Center Pipeline

So it can happen in 2026.

Exelon Corp. executives have significantly trimmed their estimates for data center growth in the utility’s footprint, which spans five states and the District of Columbia. CFO Jeanne Jones told analysts on July 30 that the change is the result of Exelon teams having culled “speculative projects” as part of a plan to set up the company for durable growth.

In documents presented alongside Exelon’s second-quarter financial results, Jones, President and CEO Calvin Butler and their team said Exelon’s six utilities serving nearly 11 million customers have about 7 gigawatts worth of data centers in advanced phases of design and another 4 GW supported by transmission service agreements comprising about $1 billion of collateral. The company’s pipeline of possible future projects, meanwhile, would require about 25 GW of power.

Those numbers for advanced and possible future projects are down significantly from early May, when Exelon leaders estimated that 18 GW worth of projects had a high probability of happening (and when about 8 GW worth of work was backed by TSAs) while data centers needing 43 GW were in the company’s longer-term pipeline.

“We said, ‘We’re going to study the clusters, we’re going to offer the customer a TSA, sign the TSA and then importantly, put up collateral behind that.’ And so what this update reflects is we have now weeded out speculative projects,” Jones said on a conference call. “It gives us proactive insight into what is real. And this is what you want management to do. You want us to provide real and durable growth.”