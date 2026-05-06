Citing Affordability Concerns, Exelon Shuffles Capex Plan and Eyes $350M in Savings

The leaders of Exelon Corp. are shuffling some investment priorities while targeting $350 million in 2027 cost cuts as they confront a growing focus on affordability in its territories that led President and CEO Calvin Butler tell analysts on May 6 that “business as usual is not an option.”

“You don’t step into any of our states without the first thing that governors or commissions talk about is affordability,” President and CEO Calvin Butler said on a conference call discussing Exelon’s first-quarter earnings. “We’re not being tone-deaf. We’re listening and we’re addressing it.”

The earnings call was held about three weeks after leaders of Exelon’s PECO subsidiary, which accounts for 22% of the company’s rate base, withdrew a rate case filing shortly after submitting it to Pennsylvania regulators. The rate case, which had sought $510 million to fund various investments, drew fire from Gov. Josh Shapiro, who demanded the withdrawal before praising PECO for being “willing to prioritize affordability at a time when Pennsylvanians are worried about rising costs.” (PECO President and CEO David Vahos shortly after stepped down from those posts to become an advisor to Butler.)

On the May 6 earnings call, Butler and CFO Jeanne Jones detailed some of the “deliberate adjustments” they’ve since made to Exelon’s capital spending plans through 2029. Most prominently, the company is pulling back on more than $1 billion of planned distribution investments while adding $1.5 billion worth of transmission projects to its pipeline. That shift means Exelon’s four-year capex plan now totals $41.7 billion compared to $41.3 billion early this year.

Broken down by utility, the new spending plans have added roughly $500 million to the investment pipelines at both ComEd in Illinois as well as PECO. Conversely, Baltimore Gas and Electric stands to have roughly $600 million less to invest through 2029.