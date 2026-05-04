DTE Energy Ties Proposed Rate Hikes to Data Center Operation Contingencies

Detroit-based utility company DTE Energy announced that it intends to forego requests for rate increases for at least two years after initially filing a formal request for a $474.3 million electric rate hike proposal with the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC).

The proposed plan would have raised the average Detroit resident's electric utility bill by 9.7% in early 2027, according to the company’s news release. The company states the formal rate hike plan was in an effort to support several billion dollars of projected electric grid and power generation investments entering its electric systems. As a result, fixed costs can be widely spread, DTE stated.

DTE says it expects two data center contracts to contribute nearly $9 billion to helping improve its electric system through 2045, with one approved and the other awaiting approval from MPSC. The potential financial contribution the company adds would help reduce the total amount needed from other customers. Currently, DTE serves 2.3 million customers under its electric division in Southeast Michigan.

“Now more than ever, we know affordability matters to our customers – and we’re doing everything we can to keep energy bills as low as possible while also providing the reliable power they need,” said DTE Energy president and CEO Joi Harris in a statement.

In 2025, the utility company stated it had reduced the time customers spent experiencing power outages by 60% compared to the previous year. Continued investment is reportedly essential to grow upon that sustained reliability.

CEO Harris added that a pause on proposed rate hikes is contingent on regulatory approvals and the first data center coming online as planned by the end of 2027. It’s one of the reasons DTE states it’s looking forward to the potential benefits of responsible data center development in Detroit and Michigan’s overall economy.

The company points to project development efforts such as the Trenton Channel Energy Center, which is geared towards the advancement of clean energy in the Great Lakes region. It’s expected to be one of the largest standalone battery energy storage facilities in that region once commissioned.

No proposed rate hike costs, DTE says, are being incorporated into the infrastructure costs needed to serve the data center project developments. A final decision on the rate request will not be received from the MPSC until February 2027.