DTE Energy Plans to Invest $4.4 Billion in 2025 to Improve Electric Reliability

DTE Energy has invested over $850 million into its utilities in Q1 2025 and plans to spend $4.4 billion to improve electric reliability, generate more renewable energy and ensure continued safe and reliable natural gas service for its customers in 2025.

The company also reported first quarter earnings of $445 million or $2.14 per diluted share, compared with $313 million, or $1.51 per diluted share in 2024. Operating earnings for the first quarter 2025 were $436 million, or $2.10 per diluted share, compared with 2024 operating earnings of $346 million, or $1.67 per diluted share.

DTE Energy:

Invested nearly $370 million to improve electric infrastructure for customers:

So far in 2025, DTE Electric has invested nearly $370 million to continue to build the electric grid of the future and build on the improved electric reliability that customers experienced in 2024. In 2024, DTE’s investments into transitioning to a smarter grid, updating existing infrastructure, rebuilding significant portions of the electric grid and trimming trees, coupled with less extreme weather impacting the service territory, led to a nearly 70% decrease in time spent without power for customers in 2024, compared to 2023. Year-to-date, DTE customers have experienced a nearly 60% reduction in time spent without power, compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Began operations of Michigan’s largest battery energy storage system:

DTE started operations of its utility-scale battery energy storage facility, Slocum Energy Center, in Trenton in February. At 14 MW, Slocum operates in Michigan and is comprised of 95 lithium-ion battery segments capable of storing and releasing enough energy to power 2,500 homes. Slocum was designed as a pilot project and will provide valuable insights for DTE’s future energy storage initiatives, including the company’s 220 MW Trenton Channel Energy Center, which is scheduled for operations in 2026 and will be 15 times the size of Slocum. As part of its transformational CleanVision Integrated Resource Plan, DTE will have more than 2,900 MW of energy storage by 2042, doubling its total energy storage capacity. This plan aligns with Michigan’s statewide energy storage target and its carbon neutrality goal.

Boosted small businesses with energy efficiency upgrade grants:

As part of its Energy Efficiency Makeover contest, DTE awarded three small businesses in Michigan with $5,000 for energy efficiency improvements. The winning Michigan small businesses were chosen for demonstrating knowledge, commitment and a need for energy efficiency improvements. In addition to the prize money, winners will receive a walk-through energy assessment with a DTE energy advisor, including business-specific energy efficiency recommendations and help in coordinating the installation of upgrades.

Recognized as a Gallup Exceptional Workplace for 13th consecutive year:

DTE was recognized by Gallup as a workplace with high employee engagement – in the top six percent of Gallup’s worldwide database of companies.