Grid Modernization is Everywhere. Why Aren’t All Utilities Seeing the Benefits?

Across the U.S., grid modernization is no longer a question of ‘if’ — but a question of ‘how well.’ Nearly every state has established policies, initiatives or regulatory constructs to advance grid modernization, signaling broad recognition that the legacy grid cannot support the demands of a more electrified, distributed and data-driven energy system without it.

Forty-eight states, along with Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, have taken formal action to modernize their grids, supported by substantial utility investment and evolving state-level policy frameworks. Yet despite this progress, a critical gap is emerging.

While grid modernization adoption is widespread, the realization of measurable benefits is far from universal. The difference is not simply what utilities are investing in — but how those investments are planned, executed and measured.

This is where the industry is entering its next phase: ensuring grid modernization investments deliver meaningful results and real operational improvements.

Policy maturity is not the same as performance

The latest findings from the GridWise Alliance’s Grid Modernization Index Report (GridWise), developed in collaboration with Black & Veatch, evaluate how effectively state policies and planning frameworks support grid modernization. The report reveals a key industry reality: most states have elevated grid modernization to a strategic priority, but fewer have translated that policy into consistent, measurable outcomes.

States have advanced from high-level policy mandates to more structured plans and programs. Many have expanded resiliency frameworks, encouraged pilot projects and supported full-scale deployments.

The real challenge: from spending to value creation

Grid modernization has often been framed as a technological challenge. Advanced distribution management systems (ADMS), sensors, automation and distributed energy resources (DER) integration platforms have dominated the conversation. But the more fundamental challenge is strategic: connecting investment decisions to business outcomes.

The report reinforces that policy and funding alone do not directly translate into improved reliability or resiliency. Success depends on accountability for performance outcomes and the ability to demonstrate that investments are delivering tangible value. This creates a shift in how utilities must approach modernization, indicating it is no longer sufficient to deploy technology for its own sake.

Investments must be explicitly tied to capabilities such as reduced outage duration measured by system average interruption duration index (SAIDI), improved situational awareness or increased hosting capacity validated through system modeling. Those capabilities must then be measurable, repeatable and defensible to regulators and stakeholders.

In practical terms, modernization programs must answer a simple but often overlooked question: What did this investment actually deliver?

Without that clarity, even significant spending can fail to produce meaningful results.

Defining success before deployment

One of the most common pitfalls in grid modernization programs is a lack of alignment between strategy, investment and execution.

Utilities frequently begin with a single or a set of technologies or pilot projects, rather than a clearly defined vision of success. This can lead to fragmented programs, siloed deployments and missed opportunities to capture system-wide benefits.

A more effective approach starts with defining what success looks like at the enterprise level to avoid fragmented systems, enable interoperability and support long-term scalability. For most utilities, that approach is increasingly centered on two core outcomes: resilience and performance.

These are not abstract goals; they are measurable benchmarks tied to reliability metrics, customer impact and system flexibility.

From there, utilities must build a structured pathway to maximize the value of their grid modernization investments and deliver system-wide benefits, not simply isolated point solutions but a strong foundation for the future enterprise:

Establish a strategic vision aligned with regulatory expectations and long-term system needs

Translate that vision into programs and initiatives with clear objectives and defined outcomes

Evaluate the benefits of each program before investment, ensuring alignment with enterprise goals

Implement measurement frameworks that track performance against expectations

Continuously refine programs based on data and outcomes

This level of upfront planning is what differentiates successful grid modernization efforts from those that underperform.

Why measurement is the missing link

If strategy defines the destination, measurement defines whether utilities ever arrive. A persistent challenge across the industry is the lack of consistent, rigorous benefit tracking.

Utilities often invest in modernization programs without fully quantifying expected outcomes or establishing mechanisms to validate results after deployment. This is particularly problematic in a regulatory environment that increasingly demands proof of value.

Effective modernization requires a structured approach to benefit-cost analysis (BCA). This goes beyond traditional financial modeling to include operational, reliability and customer-centric performance metrics.

Leading practices include mapping specific benefits to individual programs or investments, establishing standardized methodologies for calculating those benefits, collecting and validating data across systems and functions, conducting scenario analysis to understand potential outcomes and refining assumptions and models based on real-world performance.

By aligning investment decisions with quantified, defensible benefits, utilities can not only improve outcomes but also strengthen their position in regulatory proceedings.

The role of performance-based regulations

Performance-based regulations (PBR) are accelerating the need for disciplined planning and measurement. These frameworks are designed to incentivize outcomes such as reliability, resilience and customer engagement. When implemented effectively, they align utility objectives with policy goals.

However, PBR also exposes weaknesses in program design and execution. Utilities operating under these models must clearly define performance metrics, align investments with those metrics and demonstrate progress through credible data.

Failure to do so can result in underperformance — not just operationally, but financially. For states and regulators, the question becomes whether PBR should be paired with grid modernization initiatives or applied more selectively.

Not all utilities require the same regulatory constructs, and the optimal approach will vary based on local conditions, policy objectives and utility capabilities. What is clear is that PBR amplifies the importance of execution. It rewards utilities that plan effectively and penalizes those that do not.

Turning grid modernization into business transformation

At its core, grid modernization is not a technology program, it is a business transformation. The ultimate measure of success is not the deployment of devices or systems, but the capabilities that utilities gain including faster outage detection and restoration, greater visibility across the distribution system, enhanced flexibility to integrate distributed resources and improved customer experience and engagement.

Each investment should contribute to these capabilities. If it does not, its value must be questioned. For example, deploying advanced switching or automation technologies without a clear connection to reliability improvements or operational efficiency may deliver limited benefits.

Conversely, targeted investments aligned with defined outcomes can deliver measurable, system-wide value, generating improvements that exceed their cost and scope.

A path forward: disciplined execution

As the industry moves into the next phase of grid modernization, the path forward is becoming clearer. The focus must shift from deployment to disciplined execution — ensuring that every investment is strategically aligned, clearly justified and measurably effective.

Utilities that adopt this approach will be better positioned to maximize the return on modernization investments, demonstrate value to regulators and stakeholders, navigate evolving regulatory frameworks, including PBR, and build more resilient and adaptable systems.

The GridWise findings make one point clear: grid modernization, when pursued strategically and comprehensively, delivers tangible results, but achieving those results is not automatic. It requires intentional planning, rigorous measurement and a commitment to continuous improvement.

Conclusion: modernization success is earned, not assumed

The industry has made significant progress in advancing grid modernization. Policies are in place, funding is flowing and technologies are evolving rapidly, but the next phase will demand more. Utilities must move beyond the assumption that modernization inherently delivers value.

Instead, they must prove it by linking every dollar spent to measurable outcomes and business capabilities.

In a landscape defined by increasing complexity, regulatory scrutiny and customer expectations, success will belong to those who can execute with precision. Grid modernization is evolving, transitioning from an investment cycle into a challenge of performance, and for utilities, the question is no longer whether they are modernizing — but whether they are doing it well enough to realize the benefits.