Filing: Another Suitor Came Knocking on Dominion’s Door

The leaders of Dominion Energy Inc. were entertaining a rival takeover bid to that of NextEra Energy Inc. right up until they voted to approve a combination that’s worth about $67 billion and will create a utility with 10 million customers.

In a recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing, NextEra and Dominion executives outlined how Chairman, President and CEO John Ketchum approached Bob Blue, his counterpart at Dominion, late last October to start the talks that led to NextEra and Dominion announcing their megadeal in mid-May. The filing also shows that another of Blue’s peers sought to join forces with Dominion and was in active talks until the boards of Dominion and NextEra approved their deal plan on May 15.

The second suitor, named in the SEC filing as Party A, contacted Blue on March 6 to say it would be interested in combining with Dominion and was prepared to move quickly and sign a merger agreement by the end of that month. Blue, who with his team was by then awaiting a second offer from NextEra that would include a higher premium to Dominion’s stock price, said to his counterpart that he’d discuss the matter at Dominion’s board meeting late that month.

When the preliminary bid from Party A arrived before that board meeting, the Dominion team wrote in the SEC filing, it “provided an indicative premium which was materially below the premium proposed by NextEra Energy.”

The timeline provided by NextEra and Dominion (you can read their full narrative here) suggests that Party A was from the outset chasing NextEra both in terms of the financial muscle of its offer as well as other deal details—think bill credits, employee retention commitments and board composition—that Blue and his team were looking for. The company’s revised bid submitted May 14 “remained materially below” NextEra’s offer, the SEC filing states.