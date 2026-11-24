Once launched, the program aims to offer financial incentives to participants and lower customer costs for New Jerseyans during peak demand hours, according to an NJBPU release.

PowerUp NJ is set to initially start with four investor-owned electric utilities in October 2027. Those utilities are Atlantic City Electric (ACE), Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L), Public Service Electric & Gas (PSE&G) and Rockland Electric (RECO).

These interim programs will reportedly run for two years to build on technologies and demand response programs the utilities already operate. The goal of these four utilities will be to deliver measurable and verifiable peak demand reductions through gathered data, improving reliability and customer affordability toward a long-term VPP framework for the N.J. program.

The NJBPU Board Staff’s preliminary analysis estimates that a 3% cut in peak demand could avoid roughly $60 million a year in system capacity costs, directly resulting in energy bill savings for all ratepayers. In addition, the agency noted that the program can slowly decrease the state’s reliance on fossil-fuel generation, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and other air pollutants.

“PowerUp NJ turns the smart devices customers already own into powerful tools to reduce grid costs, drive down energy bills and empower customers,” NJBPU President Ben Hertz-Shargel said in a statement. “We will develop this program carefully, learn from real-world results and expand it over time, growing the earnings opportunities for residential and business customers.”

The program’s creation followed Executive Orders No. 1 and No. 2 by New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill on Jan. 20. The measures declared an energy affordability emergency and directed the NJBPU to develop a VPP program as part of the solution.

Hyperscalers vs. regulated utilities: Growing VPP battleground in the PJM wholesale market

According to global research firm Wood Mackenzie (WoodMac), regional transmission organization (RTO) PJM and independent system operator Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) continue to have the largest utility commitments to data center capacity and the greatest disclosed VPP offtake capacity.