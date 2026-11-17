Virtual power plant (VPP) capacity in North America increased 25.9% year-over-year to reach 47.2 GW of behind-the-meter flexible capacity, according to a new report from Wood Mackenzie.

The report, “2026 North America Virtual Power Plant Market Report,” found that market growth was driven more by expanding capacity than by an increase in deployments, customers or programs. The number of company deployments, unique offtakers, and monetized market and utility programs each grew by less than 15%.

“Escalating turbine costs, affordability concerns and slow supply response to large loads are driving more interest in VPPs,” said Elham Akhavan, principal analyst at Wood Mackenzie.

Akhavan noted that capital expenditures for heavy-duty turbines have increased more than 80% since 2020, making battery energy storage system (BESS) VPPs more cost-effective on a per-kilowatt basis in 2026. Distributed BESS remained the most cost-effective option during that period.

Residential Market Leads Wholesale Capacity Growth

The residential sector recorded the largest year-over-year increase in wholesale-market VPP capacity, with growth of 155%.

"Residential’s share of wholesale-market VPP capacity more than doubled, reflecting opt-out enrollment and retailer-led battery growth," said Max Issokson, senior research analyst at Wood Mackenzie.

Storage and electric vehicle penetration also increased relative to thermostats, growing 19.7% year over year and exceeding the growth recorded in 2025. Economic participants were the only market segment to contract, declining 13.5% year over year.

Regional Markets and Capacity Opportunities

PJM and ERCOT continue to have the largest utility commitments to data center capacity and the greatest disclosed VPP offtake capacity, according to the report.

Emerging markets, including MISO, along with activity in Arizona, Illinois and Virginia, represent additional opportunities for VPP development.

Summer capacity prices in MISO increased from $30 to $384-$424/MW-day this year. However, aggregation rules continue to limit market growth.

“Arizona, Virginia and Illinois are building new programs that may increase capacity,” said Akhavan. “California has been a strong market in the past, but its future growth depends on SB 913 versus one-off DSGS funding.”

Data Centers and Competition Shape Market Development

The report identified a new development in the VPP market: providers disclosed a 1-GW pipeline of capacity specifically targeting data center loads. This category was not included in the previous year's market scorecard.

Competition among commercial and industrial aggregators is also increasing, with battery ownership and optimization emerging as factors that distinguish providers.

“Financiers are divided on how to account for VPP revenue, with some pricing it directly into storage leases, while others pass it through to customers as a bill credit or direct incentive,” said Akhavan. “How that revenue is treated is becoming a defining competitive variable.”

The report also noted that installed storage capacity does not automatically translate into VPP capacity. Opt-out enrollment models have demonstrated the ability to increase available capacity quickly, while opt-in enrollment models and barriers to data access continue to constrain market growth.