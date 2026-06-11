Utility companies in today's energy landscape are caught between the billions of dollars needed for data center-related infrastructure and their ratepayers, both residential consumers and small businesses, who push back against paying for those investments.

This dilemma often triggers supply issues, as these large-scale commercial projects strain an already aging U.S. power grid.

According to a recent J.P. Morgan report, more than 60% of data-center capacity planned for completion in 2027 has yet to break ground, with another 7% delayed. One of the major hurdles J.P. Morgan highlights is the ability of tech companies to secure the massive amounts of electric power required from utilities.

As a result, grid interconnection has emerged as a major bottleneck for transmission and distribution networks attempting to keep pace with demand. In many regions, data center growth is even outpacing planned grid expansion, while transmission upgrades can take many years to design, permit and construct.

For distribution networks, these massive projects require multi-hundred-megawatt loads that far exceed their existing system capacity. To provide this context, Nevada's largest utility, NV Energy, states in its ongoing case with the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada (Docket No. 26-05007) that it will need 47% more peak electricity to serve Northern Nevada by 2033 compared to projections made just two years ago. This demand associated with proposed data centers is roughly three times the size of the region's current power load.

For utilities, the challenge extends beyond simply supplying additional megawatts. Large data center projects can require new substations, transmission upgrades, generation resources and long-term capacity commitments. As a result, utilities are increasingly evaluating whether efficiency improvements within data centers themselves could help reduce the scale of required infrastructure investments.

At the same time, policymakers and utilities are exploring a wide range of generation options to support growing electricity demand. The Trump administration has encouraged states to use coal-fired generation to meet manufacturing and data center demands.

On June 4, the U.S. Department of Energy unveiled an $850 million plan to build, upgrade and modernize coal-powered infrastructure. Utilities like NextEra Energy have dropped their zero-emission goals by 2045, citing a “demand for all forms of power generation.”

While utilities continue pursuing transmission expansion, generation additions and demand-side strategies, some technology developers argue that reducing losses inside data centers themselves may offer another pathway to managing AI-driven load growth.

Liquid cooling challenges have also garnered attention amid growing strain on water resources, which is heavily impacting local and regional supplies. A recent study conducted by the Desert Research Institute indicates that just the 12 main proposed data center facilities in Nevada, the driest state in the U.S., are on pace to consume roughly 3.1 billion gallons of water annually by 2033.

Solutions: #1 Data center design

One company advancing this approach is California-based manufacturer Amber Semiconductor (AmberSemi), which contends that both energy consumption and cooling requirements can be reduced by moving away from traditional lateral power delivery layouts in favor of alternative hardware designs that utilize vertical power frameworks.

AmberSemi, a fabless semiconductor company, recently closed its initial $30 million Series C financing round from new and existing investors. The startup company looks plans to use funding to advance next-generation power management for AI data centers.