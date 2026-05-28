DOE Issues Basin Electric Presidential Permit to Expand U.S.-Canada Transmission Infrastructure

“By enabling up to 650 megawatts of new cross‑border transmission capability, we are supporting a more affordable and reliable grid, expanding opportunities for U.S. electricity exports, and reinforcing America’s position as a global leader in energy production,” Assistant Secretary Katie Jereza of the Office of Electricity said in a statement.

DOE adds that it took steps to shorten the permit review process and timelines amid President Donald Trump’s executive order that focused on reducing regulatory burdens to accelerate the development of critical infrastructure needed to meet electrification demand.

Since the 1980s, Basin Electric has been strategically involved in cross-border logistics, operating its first international transmission facility, the Tioga-Saskatchewan 230-kV intertie. The utility company later expanded its cross-border marketing in 2009 by applying to export surplus energy to NorthPoint Energy Solutions, a subsidiary of SaskPower, to modernize energy sales between Western Canada and the nine U.S. states Basin Electric serves (North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, New Mexico, and Wyoming).

This latest U.S. activity toward further grid sustainability comes as the North American Reliability Corporation (NERC) issued a Level 3 Essential Action Alert amid grid challenges from a surge in AI and data center demand on utility bulk power systems (BPS). NERC, a not-for-profit international regulatory authority, forecasts peak demand to rise 24% from new data center loads in its latest report.

Registered utility entities have an August 3 deadline to submit action plan responses under NERC's highest advisory tier. Transmission planners and operators are among the core groups urgently informed to act.

The U.S. and Canada grid modernization efforts target NERC compliance by stabilizing unexpected voltage fluctuations triggered by large-scale computational load growth.