Siemens, Jabil Invest $30M in Virginia Manufacturing Facility to Scale U.S. Power Supply

Tech company Siemens is expanding its U.S. production capacity for utility energy infrastructure through a new manufacturing partnership with Jabil Inc. at a new facility in Virginia. The 300,000-square-foot Prince George facility at the Crosspointe Logistics Center will create more than 350 new jobs to produce critical medium-voltage switchgear and integrated power distribution solutions amid the rapid growth in data centers and electrification.

Siemens Corporation, a U.S. subsidiary of Siemens AG, tapped manufacturing solutions provider Jabil to operate the planned facility, bringing over 60 years of engineering and supply chain experience across more than 100 global sites. The partnership aims to expedite the production of critical electrical equipment, ensuring reliable power is available to advance electrification in the U.S.

“Our new Prince George facility will help us build the energy management solutions Siemens needs to meet customers’ growing power requirements with greater speed and scale,” said Brent Tompkins of Jabil in a statement.

According to a release, the companies will invest $30 million into the Virginia site, focusing on scaling up equipment to be production-ready beginning in fall 2026. This project builds on an existing Jabil-Siemens relationship, having worked together globally for a number of years.

Brian Dula, president of the electrification and automation business unit at Siemens, states that adding this U.S. facility recognizes their customers under pressure to add capacity quickly.

“By adding additional avenues to expand dedicated manufacturing of Siemens‑designed switchgear and power delivery solutions here in the U.S., we’re helping customers shorten project timelines and improve delivery confidence — while reinforcing a resilient domestic supply chain,” Dula said in a statement.

Siemens recently highlighted a $1 billion milestone in manufacturing investments as it continues its expansion efforts to meet accelerating U.S. demand for critical power.