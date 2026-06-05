NY Ratepayers to Receive $1B in Energy Rebates Under FY27 Budget

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently signed legislation to address consumer affordability concerns amid rising utility bills impacting the average ratepayer. As part of the FY27 Enacted Budget, $1 billion in one-time energy rebates is being extended as an offsetting measure.

Hochul says the action is to help reduce rising energy costs while still pursuing increases in New York’s clean energy supply to improve the distribution of electrification. This includes the Accelerate Solar for Affordable Power Act, which aims to modernize how utilities upgrade their systems.

Rebate credits are being rolled out as state-issued Protecting Our Wallets Energy Rebate (POWER) checks to help provide that relief under the budget plan. Joint filers with income under $150,000 can receive $200, while joint filers with incomes between $150,000 and $300,000 can get $150 under the POWER program. Single filers with incomes under $150,000 will receive $100.

Rebate checks are scheduled to be mailed for eligible participants between September and December, according to the governor’s office.

“This Budget not only means enhanced protections and direct financial relief for ratepayers today,” Hochul said in a statement. “It prepares us for an even stronger tomorrow thanks to our historic investments in sustainability, grid reliability, infrastructure and resiliency.”

At the root of this effort, the governor’s office explains that regulating utilities is a state commitment to ensuring energy remains affordable. Energy profits will be tied to a company’s ability to “perform” under this budget plan. The governor's office highlights that utilities will be prohibited from lobbying-related costs from PR campaigns and political donations off onto New York ratepayers.

If a utility makes an excess profit, the governor claims that the money will be returned to ratepayers as a display of fiscal transparency to prevent disruptive price hikes. When requesting a rate increase, utilities under this plan will provide capital projects that require the necessary increases and must align with zero-emission efforts and operating expenses below the inflation rate. Review times by the state could also take up to 14 months to examine if needed for consumer protection.

State officials add that the goal is simple: to ensure customers aren’t footing the bill for any costs associated with utility rate cases that aren’t legally required.