NSW Awarded Contract for Submarine Cables for Offshore Wind Farm in Belgium

A new offshore wind farm will go online in Belgium in two years, providing renewable energy to more than 220,000 homes. To develop the submarine inter-array power cable system necessary for the offshore wind farm, Northwester NV awarded a contract to NSW, a subsidiary of General Cable and now part of the Prysmian Group.

The offshore wind farm is situated in the Belgian North Sea about 50 km northwest of Oostende, Belgium. NSW will design, produce and deliver 25 km of 33 kV submarine power cables for the inter-array cabling of the Northwester 2 offshore wind farm project and handle the pre–operation cable termination and testing.

The submarine cables will be delivered next summer for the project, which is developed by Parkwind, a company that develops, finances, builds and operates offshore wind farms. A total of 23 MHI Vestas Offshore Wind 164-9.5 mW turbines will generate 219 mW for the Northwester 2 offshore wind farm.

“This is a clear indication of how NSW’s experience and know–how in submarine and offshore cable systems can further strengthen Prysmian Group leadership in the offshore wind market, leveraging also on a wider portfolio of products, technologies and assets,” according to Hakan Ozmen, EVP Projects BU, Prysmian Group.

In the past, the Prysmian Group has worked on many offshore power connections including inter-array cable systems for the Borssele III and IV, Wikinger and Horns Rev 3 wind farms. In addition, NSW, which is headquartered in Nordenham, Germany, close to the North Sea, has developed and produced repeaterless and repeater fibre optic submarine cable systems and accessories for submarine networks; turnkey submarine power cable systems; repair and maintenance services to ensure optimal submarine network availability; offshore oil and energy systems for the offshore industry.

Through their combined knowledge and experience in the submarine cable and inter-array markets, the Prysmian Group and NSW are ale to support smarter and greener energy worldwide through the new offshore wind farm project.