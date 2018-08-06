Dynamic Cable Rating Technology Enables Scottish Power to Increase Wind Farm Capacity

Bandweaver’s Dynamic Cable Rating (DCR) technology is enabling Scottish Power Energy Networks (SPEN) to use a Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) system using real-time and historical data comparisons to increase wind farm capacity by 20% and enable cable rating enhancements of 25-35%.

The transition toward low carbon energy solutions has led to a significant increase in wind farm connections to the UK electricity grid. Traditional cable circuit rating methodologies, e.g. IEC 60287, do not allow for the inherent variables seen in renewable energy sources. This means that assets may not be fully utilized, as the assessments are often too conservative.

The Low Carbon Networks Fund project entitled "Temperature Monitoring Windfarm Cable Circuits," carried out by SPEN, trialed a DTS system to monitor the real-time temperatures and calculate the dynamic thermal ratings of three 33kV cable wind farm circuits in Lanarkshire, Scotland. Bandweaver supplied the Dynamic Cable Rating (DCR) system, which is based on DTS technology. The premise of the DCR system was to optimize the capacity of the renewable generation from three wind farms on the circuits of East Kilbride South 275/33kV substation.

“You can see from the excellent papers published by those involved in this project, the data collected from various case studies suggested that rating enhancements of around 25-35% above the IEC 60287 rating were found to have been possible. In addition, the overall results also showed that 20% additional capacity could be unlocked in the existing circuits,” said Richard Kluth, Bandweaver’s managing director.