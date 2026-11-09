DOE Renews Emergency Orders to Support Puerto Rico’s Electric Grid Reliability

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has renewed two emergency orders to support continued improvements to Puerto Rico’s electric grid as the island faces increasing energy demand and reliability challenges.

Building on actions taken in 2025 and 2026, the orders authorize the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) to dispatch generation units needed to maintain critical generation capacity. They also allow continued vegetation management to reduce outages, support long-term grid reliability and minimize the risk of blackouts.

“The Department of Energy remains committed to modernizing Puerto Rico’s electric grid to provide American families and businesses with more affordable, reliable, and secure energy,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright. “These orders ensure critical work moves forward, pressing reliability challenges are addressed, and the island’s electric grid is equipped to meet growing energy demands. Thanks to President Trump, these efforts are driving meaningful and long-term improvements to Puerto Rico’s energy infrastructure.”

The emergency orders are intended to help maintain Puerto Rico’s electricity supply and support uninterrupted power service during unforeseen conditions. They also address vegetation management near power lines. Falling tree limbs and brush can damage transmission lines, cause widespread outages and potentially lead to wildfires.

“I thank President Trump and Secretary Wright for once again demonstrating their commitment to strengthening Puerto Rico’s electric system,” said Puerto Rico Governor Jenniffer González-Colón. “The Department of Energy’s Section 202(c) orders have provided essential flexibilities to increase generation capacity, strengthen grid stability, and advance critical maintenance activities. More work remains to be done, and these emergency authorities will be vital as we continue our joint efforts to deliver the reliable and affordable electric service that Puerto Rico’s families and businesses deserve.”

The renewed orders took effect November 8, 2026, and will remain in effect through February 5, 2027. DOE will continue working with Governor González-Colón and local authorities to support reliable and secure electric service for Puerto Rico’s 3.2 million residents.