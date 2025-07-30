DOE Issues Emergency Order to Support Mid-Atlantic Power Grid Reliability

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has issued an emergency order under Section 202(c) of the Federal Power Act to address potential reliability concerns in the Mid-Atlantic power grid. The order was requested by PJM Interconnection (PJM) to allow the Wagner Generating Station in Maryland to operate beyond its normal limits if necessary.

The order, effective from July 28 through October 26, 2025, authorizes PJM, in coordination with Talen Energy Corporation, to operate specific units at the Wagner facility to help meet expected electricity demand.

“This order reduces the threat of power outages during peak demand conditions for millions of Americans,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright.

This is the fifth emergency order Secretary Wright has issued under Section 202(c) since taking office earlier this year.

Background

On January 20, 2025, President Trump issued Executive Order 14156, declaring a national energy emergency due to concerns about energy supply, infrastructure limitations, and high energy prices. The DOE’s Resource Adequacy Report: Evaluating the Reliability and Security of the U.S. Electric Grid found that, if current resource retirement schedules and planned additions continue as expected, many regions could face reliability risks within five years.

Section 202(c) of the Federal Power Act gives DOE the authority to temporarily waive certain regulatory requirements for electricity providers during emergencies in order to maintain reliable power service.

PJM has cited growing challenges to resource adequacy, including load growth, the retirement of dispatchable power sources, and delays in the addition of new generation. In a February 2023 assessment, PJM noted that these factors could increase reliability risks in the coming years.