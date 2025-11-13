DOE Renews Emergency Orders to Support Puerto Rico’s Electric Grid

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has renewed two emergency orders to support the reliability of Puerto Rico’s electric grid as the island prepares for increasing demand and the upcoming storm season.

Building on actions taken in May and August 2025, the renewed orders authorize the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) to dispatch generation units necessary to maintain critical generation capacity and continue vegetation management efforts aimed at reducing outages and strengthening long-term grid reliability.

According to DOE, this year’s emergency orders have supported the restoration of up to 820 megawatts (MW) of baseload generation capacity, representing approximately a 13% increase in systemwide capacity of 6,460 MW. With federal funding, PREPA also returned a key generation unit to service after more than two years of inactivity, further enhancing the island’s power system stability.

The emergency orders also address vegetation management along high-voltage transmission corridors. Vegetation-related hazards — such as falling branches or brush during storms — can damage transmission infrastructure, cause outages, and increase wildfire risks. DOE noted that mitigating these risks is important for public safety and grid reliability.

Governor Jenniffer González-Colón said the emergency measures have provided significant operational flexibility to restore generation capacity and conduct vegetation control activities along transmission lines. She added that maintaining these protocols will support ongoing efforts to stabilize the island’s electric system.

The renewed orders will remain in effect from November 13, 2025, through February 10, 2026. DOE stated that it will continue coordinating with Puerto Rico’s government and local authorities to enhance the reliability of electricity service for the island’s 3.2 million residents.