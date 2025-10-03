DOE Announces $365 Million in Funding to Support Puerto Rico's Power Grid

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced up to $365 million in funding to support Puerto Rico’s grid and deliver reliable energy for 3.2 million Americans.

The funding will support valid repairs and emergency measures strengthening grid stability and hardening critical infrastructure. DOE’s Grid Deployment Office (GDO) will administer the funding through the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) to carry out these upgrades.

DOE is redirecting resources to strengthen critical infrastructure and deliver reliable and affordable power to communities across Puerto Rico through President Trump’s Executive Order 14156. DOE will work with Governor Gonzalez-Colon and Puerto Rican energy authorities to stabilize the Puerto Rico's electric grid, restore confidence in its power system, and deliver lasting energy security for its residents.

“The Department of Energy’s $365 million award will help support emergency activities to increase grid reliability and repair generation assets, delivering immediate results that will benefit all 3.2 million Americans in Puerto Rico,” said Puerto Rico Governor, Jenniffer González-Colon.