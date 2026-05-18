Portland General Electric Receives State Approval to Ensure Data Centers Pay More For Grid Expansion

The Oregon Public Utilities Commission approved key elements from a proposal by Portland General Electric (PGE) to charge customers based on their “contribution to growth” as it relates to associated costs stemming from data centers.

PGE’s new framework is reportedly designed to ensure data centers pay for their infrastructure-related electricity needs more directly, while ensuring utility customers do not foot the bill.

In the commission's order on May 7, the structure pertaining to PGE serving large load customers has been addressed, along with the adoption of several core components proposed by the utility company. A dedicated customer class for large load data centers, PGE stated, should be organized by operational scale, infrastructure needs, and its growth impacts associated with its customers.

The commission approved PGE’s growth modifier with modifications to fairly allocate costs to customer groups that are growing the most. Regarding exit fees and minimum charges, the commission reportedly modified some areas in PGE’s proposals to ensure that data centers commit to a certain level of payment in the event of stranded development.

Another area approved was preserving the opportunity for case-by-case special contracts. This means PGE could enter custom contracts with data center developers and accelerate timelines to enable large customers to fund their specific grid infrastructure. The commission adopted this to improve grid sustainability while protecting residential customers from potential shifted costs.

"The decision reflects an important step toward balancing growth, reliability, and affordability for Oregon customers,” Chief Customer Officer John McFarland of PGE said in a statement. “As energy demand grows, it is critical that the costs of new infrastructure are allocated fairly and transparently.”

McFarland adds that PGE continues to focus on supporting economic development while also protecting residential and small business customers from unnecessary cost impacts.

This order is reportedly one of the major steps in Oregon’s implementation of the 2025 POWER Act. The House Bill 3546 was passed by state legislators to address concerns surrounding the rapid development of data center demand. Advocates expressed the possibility that these massive infrastructures could force utilities into electrification upgrades that the average ratepayers could not afford.

Rapid data center expansion is driving a massive growth in power demand, forcing utilities to figure out how to integrate these large new customers onto their energy grids. Advocates expressed the possibility that these massive infrastructures could force utilities into electrification upgrades that the average ratepayers could not afford.