Portland General Electric and GridCARE Advance Data Center Power Capacity in Oregon

Portland General Electric (PGE) and GridCARE have completed their first joint project aimed at accelerating large-load interconnections for data centers in Hillsboro, Oregon. As a result, over 80 MW of additional capacity is expected to be made available for data center load in 2026, as part of a broader plan to energize more than 400 MW by 2029.

The project employed a generative AI forecasting methodology to make more efficient use of existing grid infrastructure to meet growing electricity demand in key economic sectors.

“Delivering safe, reliable electricity at the lowest possible cost are our core customer commitments,” said Larry Bekkedahl, SVP of Strategy and Advanced Energy Delivery at PGE. “By working with GridCARE, we’ve successfully implemented an AI-based approach that helps us serve fast-growing data center demand while keeping costs low and maintaining system reliability. This kind of beneficial electrification is a win for our customers, our communities, and Oregon’s economy.”

PGE used GridCARE’s patented DeFlex methodology, which combines generative AI forecasting, detailed hourly demand modeling, and grid flexibility solutions. This method allows PGE to optimize the use of resources such as batteries and on-site generation, enabling the interconnection of multiple data center customers earlier than initially projected.

The approach is intended to provide several advantages:

Faster interconnection for large loads without waiting for multiyear grid upgrades

More efficient use of existing grid assets, helping to control costs for all customers

Increased flexibility that supports both system reliability and energy goals

“The pace of AI and cloud growth demands new thinking about how we power the digital economy,” said Christian Belady, retired Vice President of Datacenter Advanced Development at Microsoft. “What PGE and GridCARE have accomplished in Hillsboro is the kind of innovation that not only enables AI and cloud expansion — it unlocks billions in new investment and accelerates returns across the entire North American ecosystem.”

Nationally, electricity demand from data centers is projected to reach between 6.7 % and 12 % of U.S. consumption by 2028, according to Lawrence Berkeley National Lab. Many utilities face challenges in swiftly delivering new capacity while managing costs and ensuring fair cost allocation across customer classes.

GridCARE’s platform is intended to assist utilities in validating planning, modeling flexibility at scale, and alleviating interconnection queues. The platform supports investment in local and regional infrastructure while reinforcing utilities’ responsibilities in delivering reliable and cost-effective power.

This collaboration also aims to strengthen Oregon’s status as a national technology hub and positions PGE among the first utilities to employ AI for large-scale load forecasting to benefit both the grid and its customers.

“Utilities face a once-in-a-generation opportunity to meet exponential load growth,” said Amit Narayan, CEO of GridCARE. “By combining generative AI with grid flexibility, we help utilities like PGE move at the pace the AI economy requires. This project shows what’s possible when utilities and innovators partner closely.”