New Line Life Podcast: ICYMI: Rodeo Flashback

This week's In Case You Missed It episode showcases the final article in the T&D World Lineworker Supplement, "Rodeo Flashback."
The Line Life Podcast narrated article highlights three top journeyman teams who have competed in the International Lineman's Rodeo. The following champion competitors include their tips, techniques and memories from years of competition:
- Two-Time Champs:
Ramon Garcia, Jacob Lybbert and Wil Robinson of Southern California Edison
- Florida Trio:
Robert Hess, Michael Corbitt and Brian Gregg of JEA
- Carolina Competitors:
Sandy Barnhill, Jay Tipton and Keith Griffin of Duke Energy
For more information about the 40th anniversary of the Lineman's Rodeo, from Oct. 16-19 in Overland Park, Kansas, visit the website.
To read the print story that appeared in the Lineworker Supplement, click here.
T&D World also featured the championship journeyman team from Duke Energy on another Line Life Podcast episode. Listen to Sandy Barnhill, Jay Tipton and Keith Griffin share stories about their experiences winning the Journeyman Division in 2021.
You can also email us at [email protected] with your comments on this episode and suggestions for future guests.