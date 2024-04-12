New Line Life Podcast: ICYMI: Rodeo Flashback

This week's In Case You Missed It episode showcases the final article in the T&D World Lineworker Supplement, "Rodeo Flashback."

The Line Life Podcast narrated article highlights three top journeyman teams who have competed in the International Lineman's Rodeo. The following champion competitors include their tips, techniques and memories from years of competition:

Two-Time Champs:

Ramon Garcia, Jacob Lybbert and Wil Robinson of Southern California Edison

Ramon Garcia, Jacob Lybbert and Wil Robinson of Southern California Edison Florida Trio:

Robert Hess, Michael Corbitt and Brian Gregg of JEA

Robert Hess, Michael Corbitt and Brian Gregg of JEA Carolina Competitors:

Sandy Barnhill, Jay Tipton and Keith Griffin of Duke Energy

For more information about the 40th anniversary of the Lineman's Rodeo, from Oct. 16-19 in Overland Park, Kansas, visit the website.

To read the print story that appeared in the Lineworker Supplement, click here.