Line Life Podcast: Video Highlights of Interview with David Mendonca

At the 2023 International Lineman's Expo, Field Editor Amy Fischbach interviewed many different guests for T&D World's Line Life Podcast, including David Mendonca, a fellow podcast host and founder of the Show Up Dad Foundation. David is a former lineworker with 16 years in the line trade, and he started up a foundation to help fellow fathers and lineworkers to balance family and work life.

Here's a video preview of their interview on the show floor. To listen to the full episode, which was sponsored by Huskie Tools, visit Podbean.

You can also learn more about David and his mission to reignite father engagement in the line trade by visiting this article on the T&D World website.