Mexico Smart Grid and Smart Cities Market $8.4 Billion Over Next Decade

Mexico has steadily progressed in developing one of the largest smart grid infrastructure and smart cities markets in both Latin America and among all emerging market countries. The single state-owned utility CFE has been very active in deploying smart meters and other smart grid infrastructure. In addition, cities and municipalities across Mexico are deploying LED streetlights and are beginning to pilot smart, or connected, street lighting. Over the next decade, Mexico is projected to invest $6.3 billion in smart grid infrastructure and a further $2.1 billion in LED and smart street lighting, according to a new study published today by Northeast Group, LLC.

“Mexican utility CFE recently increased its projections for smart meter deployments and is on track to average 1.4 million endpoints per year over the period 2018-2020,” said Ben Gardner, president of Northeast Group. “Over the next decade, Northeast Group projects CFE will deploy 17.7 million smart meters. Furthermore, in the smart cities segment, municipalities have already installed approximately 1.5 million LED streetlights and are looking to boost these numbers significantly in the years to come. They are also looking to network these streetlights with communications to create smart street lighting capable of incorporating a number of sensors.”

Recent smart meter deployments have been funded through the PIDIREGAS public-private financing program. Going forward, the 15-year “Development Program for the National Electric System (PRODESEN)” is now required by law to include a specific section on smart grid infrastructure investment. This is helping to codify smart grid investment in the country.

Both domestic and international vendors are participating in the market. A number of smart metering players are already active including Aclara, Honeywell, Itron, Landis+Gyr, Siemens, Trilliant, Wasion and others. In addition, local players such as Ambar, Atemex, Eneri, H01a Innovacion, IUSA, Tecnologias EOS and others are active in the smart grid infrastructure market. In the smart cities segment, vendors such as Acuity, AT&T, Citelum, DimOnOff, GreenStar, Signify (Philips Lighting), Telensa, Van Tecnologia and others are either already active or targeting the Mexican market.