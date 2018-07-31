Menu
substation in mexico Victor Yee/iStock/Getty Images
Smart Utility>Metering

Mexico Smart Grid and Smart Cities Market $8.4 Billion Over Next Decade

Smart metering and street lighting represent key market segments in Mexico

Mexico has steadily progressed in developing one of the largest smart grid infrastructure and smart cities markets in both Latin America and among all emerging market countries. The single state-owned utility CFE has been very active in deploying smart meters and other smart grid infrastructure. In addition, cities and municipalities across Mexico are deploying LED streetlights and are beginning to pilot smart, or connected, street lighting. Over the next decade, Mexico is projected to invest $6.3 billion in smart grid infrastructure and a further $2.1 billion in LED and smart street lighting, according to a new study published today by Northeast Group, LLC.

“Mexican utility CFE recently increased its projections for smart meter deployments and is on track to average 1.4 million endpoints per year over the period 2018-2020,” said Ben Gardner, president of Northeast Group. “Over the next decade, Northeast Group projects CFE will deploy 17.7 million smart meters. Furthermore, in the smart cities segment, municipalities have already installed approximately 1.5 million LED streetlights and are looking to boost these numbers significantly in the years to come. They are also looking to network these streetlights with communications to create smart street lighting capable of incorporating a number of sensors.”

Recent smart meter deployments have been funded through the PIDIREGAS public-private financing program. Going forward, the 15-year “Development Program for the National Electric System (PRODESEN)” is now required by law to include a specific section on smart grid infrastructure investment. This is helping to codify smart grid investment in the country. 

Both domestic and international vendors are participating in the market. A number of smart metering players are already active including Aclara, Honeywell, Itron, Landis+Gyr, Siemens, Trilliant, Wasion and others. In addition, local players such as Ambar, Atemex, Eneri, H01a Innovacion, IUSA, Tecnologias EOS and others are active in the smart grid infrastructure market. In the smart cities segment, vendors such as Acuity, AT&T, Citelum, DimOnOff, GreenStar, Signify (Philips Lighting), Telensa, Van Tecnologia and others are either already active or targeting the Mexican market.

TAGS: Smart Grid
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Composite image of renewable energy sources - solar farm for photovoltaic energy and windmills for wind energy
White Paper Explores Technology, Business and Market Cases for Load Control
Jul 26, 2018
Smart meter on wall of home
AMI is Cornerstone of PSE&G Long Island’s Utility 2.0 Plan
Jul 12, 2018
Broken snapped wooden power line post with electrical components on the ground after a storm
AVANGRID Announces Comprehensive $2.5 Billion Resiliency Plan
Jul 03, 2018
Herd of adult and baby buffaloes (bison bison) at sunset time. Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, USA
Wyoming Cooperative Deploying 13,000 Smart Meters Over Wide Area
Jun 28, 2018