Line Life Listens: Country Tunes

Our November playlist features a selection of country songs from Mike Willman's Lineman's Rodeo playlist.
By Amy Fischbach
Nov. 4, 2026
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The 2026 International Lineman's Rodeo Week may be in the rearview mirror, but the musical melodies keep on going with the Line Life Listens playlist series. 

For November, we are featuring a selection of country songs from Mike Willman's International Lineman's Rodeo playlist. While he plays different songs each year, country songs are a perrenial favorite during the Rodeo Week. 

You'll hear songs from Dolly Parton, Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, George Strait and more. Acoustic guitars, fiddles, harmonicas, tambourines and banjos make appearances in this country-themed playlist. 

If you have a song you'd like to add to this playlist or if you want to share your own set of songs you listen to in your bucket truck or on the job site, send the link to Amy Fischbach, host of the Line Life Podcast and Head of Content at T&D World. Until then, as Luke Bryan says, "Country On!"

A Look Inside the Country Tunes Playlist

Tune in to Past Line Life Listens Playlists

Mike Willman, the official voice of the International Lineman's Rodeo, shared some of his favorite songs for Rodeo Week for a series of Line Life Listens playlists.
Aug. 21, 2026
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For Part 2 of our Line Life Listens playlist, we are bringing you another great collection of classic songs curated by Mike Willman and played during the International Lineman...
Sept. 17, 2026
© Joseph Helfenberger | Dreamstime.com
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Discover a curated playlist celebrating lineworkers, featuring 18 songs that highlight the grit, courage, and passion of the line trade.
April 1, 2026
For our second playlist for our Line Life Podcast listeners, I am sharing songs you can listen to while you're traveling to a job site or responding to a storm.
May 15, 2026
In honor of lineworkers who are dads, we are airing a new June musical playlist of fishing tunes just in time for Father's Day weekend.
June 18, 2026
This monthly musical playlist honors the spouses of the lineworkers who keep everything rolling at home while their loved ones are working on the line.
July 17, 2026

About the Author

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Amy Fischbach

Electric Utilities Operations

Amy Fischbach is the Head of Content for T&D World magazine and manages the Electric Utility Operations section. She is the host of the Line Life Podcast, which celebrates the grit, courage and inspirational teamwork of the line trade.  She also works on the annual Lineworker Supplement and the Vegetation Management Supplement as well as the Lineman Life and Lineman's Rodeo News enewsletters. Amy also covers events such as the Trees & Utilities conference and the International Lineman's Rodeo. She is the past president of the ASBPE Educational Foundation and ASBPE and earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism from Kansas State University. She can be reached at [email protected]

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