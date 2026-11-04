Line Life Listens: Country Tunes

The 2026 International Lineman's Rodeo Week may be in the rearview mirror, but the musical melodies keep on going with the Line Life Listens playlist series.

For November, we are featuring a selection of country songs from Mike Willman's International Lineman's Rodeo playlist. While he plays different songs each year, country songs are a perrenial favorite during the Rodeo Week.

You'll hear songs from Dolly Parton, Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, George Strait and more. Acoustic guitars, fiddles, harmonicas, tambourines and banjos make appearances in this country-themed playlist.

If you have a song you'd like to add to this playlist or if you want to share your own set of songs you listen to in your bucket truck or on the job site, send the link to Amy Fischbach, host of the Line Life Podcast and Head of Content at T&D World. Until then, as Luke Bryan says, "Country On!"