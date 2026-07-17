Line Life Listens: Tribute to the Line Wives

For our 2026 T&D World Lineworker Supplement, we are honoring the power behind the power — the line wives. They keep everything rolling on the home front while their spouses are on the line restoring power, responding to emergencies or away on storm duty. Sometimes they join them as they are traveling for work or even live with them full-time on the road.

Before my story is published in the supplement and on the website, I wanted to share a special musical playlist in our monthly "Line Life Listens" series just for the line wives. While I know there are also line husbands out there too, line wives often share a special unbreakable bond.

Because each line wife has different musical tastes and favorite artists, I pulled from different genres, including country and rock as well as both modern and classic songs.

I am more of an alternative rock kind of girl, but I recently went to my first country music concert (Tyler Childers at Morton Amphitheater), and I added some of my favorite songs from that concert to this playlist, like "Lady May," which he wrote for his wife, and "All Your'n," which had the sold-out crowd swaying back and forth.

I also featured some other country standbys from Shania Twain and George Strait like "You're Still the One" and "I Cross My Heart."

While a few songs exist especially for line wives, notably from Chris Blaney and Thomas Martinez, they are few and far between. As such, I included other empowering and inspirational tunes, like "Sparks Fly" and "Fearless" from Taylor Swift, "Superwoman" by Alicia Keys, "Firework" by Katy Perry and "I'm Every Woman" by Chaka Khan, to show line wives how strong, brave and important they are. Women everywhere, but especially line wives are "Superwomen."

When their spouses are at home, they can listen to the love songs like "Better Together" or "Banana Pancakes" by Jack Johnson (two of my favorites), "The Nearness of You" by Nora Jones, "All of Me" by John Legend or "Count on Me" or "Talking to the Moon" by Bruno Mars.

Have fun listening to this playlist, and stay tuned for a future playlist curated by Mike Willman, the official voice of the International Lineman's Rodeo, just in time for Rodeo season.

Also, if you want to share your own personal playlist for Line Life Listens, please connect with me on social media at Linemen World on Instagram or on LinkedIn or send it to me at [email protected]. I'd love to hear from you!