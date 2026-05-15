Line Life Listens: On the Road Again

For our second playlist for our Line Life Podcast listeners, I am sharing songs you can listen to while you're traveling to a job site or responding to a storm.
By Amy Fischbach, Head of Content and Host of the Line Life Podcast
May 15, 2026
2 min read
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To listen to the new playlist, click here.

To listen to the new playlist, click here

A few years ago, we launched the Line Life Podcast to bring stories of the grit, inspirational courage and teamwork of the line trade to our T&D World subscribers. Every Friday, you can listen to new episodes on Podbean or your favorite podcasting app. 

Once a month, however, I will be releasing a special musical playlist for our field audience. I kicked off this musical series with a playlist of songs dedicated to lineworkers, which is available here.

The second playlist offers a one-hour-long set of songs all about life on the road. From my nearly 20 years of covering the line trade, I've learned that lineworkers are constantly on the go. As such, I am dedicating this playlist to the unsung heroes who keep the lights on and the power flowing. 

If you have a playlist that you listen to in your bucket truck, I want to hear it. Please share it with me through email or connect with me on LinkedIn or send a message through Instagram @Linemen World. I can feature your playlist in an upcoming Lineman Life enewsletter and on our field-focused Electric Utility Operations page so others can enjoy your selection of tunes. Rock on!

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Listen to Playlist #1

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About the Author

Email

Amy Fischbach

Electric Utilities Operations

Amy Fischbach is the Field Editor for T&D World magazine and manages the Electric Utility Operations section. She is the host of the Line Life Podcast, which celebrates the grit, courage and inspirational teamwork of the line trade.  She also works on the annual Lineworker Supplement and the Vegetation Management Supplement as well as the Lineman Life and Lineman's Rodeo News enewsletters. Amy also covers events such as the Trees & Utilities conference and the International Lineman's Rodeo. She is the past president of the ASBPE Educational Foundation and ASBPE and earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism from Kansas State University. She can be reached at [email protected]

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