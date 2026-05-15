Line Life Listens: On the Road Again

A few years ago, we launched the Line Life Podcast to bring stories of the grit, inspirational courage and teamwork of the line trade to our T&D World subscribers. Every Friday, you can listen to new episodes on Podbean or your favorite podcasting app.

Once a month, however, I will be releasing a special musical playlist for our field audience. I kicked off this musical series with a playlist of songs dedicated to lineworkers, which is available here.

The second playlist offers a one-hour-long set of songs all about life on the road. From my nearly 20 years of covering the line trade, I've learned that lineworkers are constantly on the go. As such, I am dedicating this playlist to the unsung heroes who keep the lights on and the power flowing.

If you have a playlist that you listen to in your bucket truck, I want to hear it. Please share it with me through email or connect with me on LinkedIn or send a message through Instagram @Linemen World. I can feature your playlist in an upcoming Lineman Life enewsletter and on our field-focused Electric Utility Operations page so others can enjoy your selection of tunes. Rock on!