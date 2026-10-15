CM Labs Rolls Out New Training Management Tools

CM Labs launched new features as part of the Intellia Workforce Training System, a suite that unites training management tools with simulators and equipment curriculum.

This latest update adds administrative control, instructional oversight, and trainee preparation tools, designed to help instructors personalize and manage training at scale while optimizing classroom time. The current updates include After-Action Review to record sessions, AI assistants for both instructors and trainees and a classroom Performance Leaderboard.

“With demand for skilled operators continuing to grow, training programs must expand capacity without compromising the quality of instruction or operator readiness,” said Lisa Barbieri, VP of Marketing and Strategic Partnerships at CM Labs. “Taking advantage of these tools as part of the Intellia training system, organizations have the opportunity to help instructors deliver more personalized guidance, manage larger groups of trainees and prepare operators across multiple equipment types.”

Equipping Instructors with Robust Tools

With the new training management tools, instructors can maximize classroom time and review sessions after completion for enhanced coaching capabilities. The new After-Action Review in Intellia Instructor records training sessions for review.

Instructors can then move freely around the 3D environment during replay, evaluating trainee performance from every angle to better understand trainee behavior, from goal completions to errors. This means instructors can tailor training plans to better address areas where trainees make mistakes or fall short.

AI Assistants draw from CM Labs’ extensive product documentation to help both instructors and trainees get context-aware answers by voice or text. The AI can recommend training exercises and help instructors plan courses, while guiding trainees during exercises and freeing instructors to focus on personalized coaching.

The Performance Leaderboard provides dashboards that let instructors share live results with the classroom, encouraging healthy competition amongst peers. With these features, instructors can split their attention between multiple students without worrying about missing key events. Instructors can focus on providing meaningful feedback that improves the trainee experience and operator readiness.