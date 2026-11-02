CM Labs Expands Bucket Truck Simulation Curriculum

CM Labs, which provides simulation-based training solutions for the utility industry, is rolling out virtual-reality (VR) training for the Bucket Truck Simulation Curriculum, offering a new, highly immersive way for trainees to build heavy equipment experience without the risk of real-world environments. The VR training is available on the Edge Plus simulator, providing a more immersive way to develop spatial awareness and equipment familiarity while practicing in a virtual environment.

The expanded Bucket Truck training pairs VR with physical control options, including authentic Altec ISO-grip controls, letting trainees build familiarity with the equipment while developing greater spatial awareness, depth perception, and muscle memory. VR headsets allow trainees to look around the operating environment while manipulating these controls, increasing the immersive experience.

“Trainees can learn to identify hazards while understanding their position relative to key elements of Bucket Truck operation, including the bucket, boom, outriggers, and surrounding environment,” says Devon Van de Kletersteeg, CM Labs’ Product Marketing Manager, Ports and Utilities. “This provides trainees with unique and accurate representations of the controls they’ll use on real equipment.”

New operators also learn to navigate hazardous situations without exposing trainees or equipment to those risks, including power-line navigation, operating in confined spaces, machine stability, uneven terrain, and jib operation. These hazards all require better spatial awareness, which VR training helps build, as trainees can look behind, above, below, and beside the bucket and boom as needed.

The Bucket Truck Simulation Curriculum is part of the Intellia Workforce Training System, which integrates simulators, structured equipment curricula, and training management tools into a connected training environment. This allows organizations to combine immersive skills development with instructor oversight, performance tracking, and tools that support more consistent operator training.

As part of that system, the updated curriculum also gives instructors access to tools including dynamic fault injection, control over weather conditions, and Record and Replay. Instructors can alter training conditions to support specific skill development, while Record and Replay allows them to review trainee performance and identify coaching opportunities.