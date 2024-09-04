CM Labs Launches Industry’s First Mini Excavator Simulation Training

CM Labs Simulations, a vendor for simulation-based training in the utilities and construction industries, announced the launch of the Intellia Mini Excavator Simulator Training Pack. This new training pack is the first dedicated simulation training solution for mini excavator operator training.

"We're seeing a growing preference for smaller equipment, as well as more and more mini excavators working near utility lines," said Trin Ruiz, Senior Product Manager at CM Labs. "We wanted to develop a training solution that addresses these needs specifically so that trainers and operators have the solution that best helps them get the job done."

The new training pack features beginner-friendly instruction as well as advanced exercises. “Because mini excavators are often the first piece of equipment novices learn to operate, we wanted to design a curriculum that was beginner-friendly,” said Ruiz. Operators can use the training pack to practice walkaround inspections and gain familiarity with the mini excavator’s controls, while learning how to handle the mini excavator’s unique tipping risks.

“We also include teachable moments in exercises,” added Ruiz. “These reminders help catch mistakes before they become habits among beginners, and make it easier for trainers to bring multiple operators to proficiency at the same time.”

The training pack also features advanced exercises for more dangerous and high-risk work. With the Mini Excavator Training Pack, operators can safely practice side loading, as well as digging around utility lines above and below ground. Detailed metrics track safety violations and performance, allowing organizations to objectively determine when an operator is ready for the field.

The Intellia Mini Excavator Simulator Training Pack joins CM Labs’ comprehensive product line for utilities and construction, which includes the only digger derrick and boom truck simulation training solutions on the market. The Mini Excavator Training Pack can be installed on the following CM Labs simulators: Edge Plus, Edge Max and Advantage.