CM Labs Expands Utility Training Solutions at The Utility Expo

CM Labs Simulations will showcase its expanded suite of training solutions for both overhead and underground utility operations at The Utility Expo 2025, booth S4020. Attendees will also see CM Labs’ technology powering new OEM solutions across the show floor at the event from Oct. 7-9 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Here’s what’s new:

First-Ever Bucket Truck Simulator will be on display at Altec’s booth, E331. Powered by CM Labs and designed for the ultra-realistic replication of Altec’s bucket truck, the training pack now part of the Altec Sentry training program, which helps employers train and certify operators on Altec equipment.

Horizontal Directional Drill (HDD) Training Pack expands CM Labs' underground training lineup with full HDD curriculum, hazard simulation and real-time trainee monitoring.

Custom Demo with Bailey International: A portable marketing simulator featuring Bailey’s Sure Grip joysticks, powered by CM Labs, will be live at the Bailey booth N1249.

3-Person Crew Training. The industry’s first real-time multi-operator simulation, where excavator, ADT, and dozer crews work together in the same virtual job site to build teamwork and communication skills.

In the booth, CM Labs is taking its walkaround inspection training even further with the addition of two new pieces of equipment: the Horizontal Directional Drill and Boom Lift. This means a walkaround inspection simulation solution is available as a pre-operational training tool, enabling trainees to build a solid foundation by learning to identify major equipment components and potential malfunctions before stepping into the operator's seat.