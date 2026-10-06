Avangrid Surpasses 500 MW of Power Infrastructure Installed or Energized in 2026

Avangrid said it has surpassed 500 megawatts (MW) of energy generation infrastructure installed or energized in 2026. The projects are part of the company’s generation portfolio across the United States.

“Avangrid is responding to an urgent and increasing need for energy by turning our investments into new energy infrastructure,” said Avangrid CEO Jose Antonio Miranda. “These investments are putting people to work, strengthening local economies, and bringing more American energy onto the grid. As we look toward the remainder of 2026, we are continuing our focus on delivering projects that will support families, businesses, and the economy for years to come.”

“The progress that we have made in 2026 reflects the focused drive that our teams and partners bring each day,” said Avangrid Power CEO Sy Oytan. “Surpassing 500 MW of installed or energized capacity this year demonstrates our ability to safely and efficiently deliver major energy infrastructure projects that support customers, strengthen grid reliability, and contribute to local economies.”

The milestone includes projects that have connected to the grid as well as projects that have reached construction milestones.

Avangrid recently completed solar panel installation at its 57 MW Oregon Trail Solar project. Construction at the facility has supported about 100 skilled union jobs. Work continues as crews prepare the project for energization and testing. When the facility reaches commercial operation next year, it is expected to produce enough electricity to power about 10,000 U.S. homes annually.

Earlier this year, Avangrid completed construction of the 166 MW Tower Solar project in Morrow County, Oregon. Construction supported approximately 200 jobs, mostly filled by local union workers. The project used solar panels assembled in the United States and is capable of producing enough electricity to power about 27,000 U.S. homes annually.

Avangrid also has projects under construction, including the 153 MW Osagrove Flats project and the 136 MW Juniper Canyon project.

During the first half of 2026, Avangrid generated 13,891 gigawatt-hours of electricity, an 8% increase compared with the first half of 2025. The increase reflects generation from the company’s existing operations and new capacity additions.

Avangrid operates nearly 100 energy generation projects across the United States, with the capacity to produce enough electricity for about 2.6 million U.S. homes and businesses annually.