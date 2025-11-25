Avangrid Obtains Final Permit for NECEC Project

Avangrid, Inc., a member of the Iberdrola Group, announced that it has secured the final permit needed to complete the New England Clean Energy Connect (NECEC) transmission line project. The approval marks the conclusion of a multi-year regulatory process and allows the company to move toward full project completion.

On November 19, 2025, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection issued its final approval related to the conservation of 50,000 acres of Maine wilderness. With this milestone, Avangrid remains on schedule to energize the NECEC project after testing and commissioning, which are expected to conclude by the end of the year.

The NECEC project is designed to deliver 1,200 megawatts of baseload hydropower from Québec to New England. According to the company, it is expected to reduce carbon emissions by up to 3.6 million metric tons annually, comparable to removing 700,000 cars from the road. Once operational, NECEC is anticipated to become one of the region’s largest sources of baseload power, with projected benefits that include enhanced grid reliability, lower energy costs, and approximately $3 billion in net benefits to Massachusetts electric distribution customers. The project also generated more than 1,600 jobs at peak construction.

“This achievement is the culmination of years of hard work, collaboration, and perseverance,” said Avangrid CEO Jose Antonio Miranda. “We have secured every permit, met every regulatory requirement, and overcome significant challenges because we believe we must address the urgent need for reliable energy at a time of rising demand. Today, we stand ready to deliver on that promise.”

“NECEC is more than a transmission line—it’s a lifeline to a more reliable, resilient energy system,” said Joseph Purington, CEO of Avangrid Networks. “The energy brought into New England through this project will help the region meet its pressing need for power, stabilize energy prices, and create lasting economic opportunities.”

Avangrid stated that reaching this stage reflects its focus on transparency, environmental stewardship, and community engagement. Over several years, the NECEC project has: