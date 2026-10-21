Avangrid Advances Grid Modernization Investment for 40+ US Substation Facilities

Independent power provider Avangrid, Inc. is investing in the modernization of more than 40 substation facilities this year across Maine, New York and Connecticut.

Unveiled this month, the plan is part of Avangrid’s ongoing efforts to improve the reliability and resiliency of the electric grid throughout 2026. According to a company release, these commitments include major substation rebuilds and equipment replacements involving flood mitigation projects, automation upgrades and capacity enhancements.

Avangrid, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Spanish-based global Iberdrola Group, noted that these targeted investments not only aim to strengthen the electric system, but also to improve overall service reliability throughout the communities it serves amid growing energy demand.

"Substations are the backbone of a reliable electric grid," said Avangrid CEO Jose Antonio Miranda in a statement. "Across our service territories, we are making strategic investments to modernize critical infrastructure, strengthen resilience against increasingly severe weather, improve operational flexibility, and ensure our electric system is prepared to meet the needs of customers for decades to come."

In Maine, Avangrid’s subsidiary Central Maine Power (CMP) will energize major upgrades at the Stickney's Corner and Bonney Eagle substations. This portfolio includes its Rock Row 34-kV switchyard project, a smart grid infrastructure initiative launched by CMP, as well as the replacement of advanced battery systems at numerous substations throughout the state.

In Connecticut, Avangrid’s subsidiary, United Illuminating, is moving forward with several resiliency projects designed to protect critical infrastructure from flooding and extreme weather. Construction is already underway at multiple locations, including the Old Town Substation rebuild in Bridgeport, a transformer replacement in Ansonia, and reliability upgrades at the Sackett Substation in North Haven.

According to the company, these capitial investments are primarily geared toward replacing aging equipment and modernizing the regional grid. The resilience plan also targets flood mitigation, featuring critical upgrades at Bridgeport’s Singer Substation. The plan also includes targeted flood mitigation at the Grand Avenue-Mill River substation in New Haven and Milvon Substation in Milford.

In New York, Avangrid subsidiaries New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) and Rochester Gas and Electric (RG&E) are advancing critical infrastructure modernizations to increase system capacity. According to Avangrid, these efforts include NYSEG’s completion of projects at nine key substations: Fraser, Milo, Meyer, West Hill, Fourth Street, Cayuga Heights, Cobble Hill, Canandaigua and Aurora. At the same time, RG&E has advanced work at Substation 43 in Rochester.

News of these grid upgrades comes as Avangrid recently broke ground on an expansion project at its National Training Center in Sherman County, Oregon. The expansion will provide year-round safety and technical training for the next generation of skilled energy workers, integrating hands-on maintenance practice and troubleshooting on real-world equipment that mirrors the generation fleet Avangrid is deploying nationwide.