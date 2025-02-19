Avangrid Companies Restore Power to Customers in New York, Connecticut, and Maine Following Winter Storm

Avangrid, Inc. and its subsidiaries in New York, Connecticut, and Maine successfully restored power to approximately 100,000 customers following a prolonged winter storm that impacted the northeastern United States over the weekend. Crews worked through freezing temperatures, strong winds, and icy conditions to restore service to residential and business customers as quickly and safely as possible.



“Whether our customers are working from home, utilizing heat pumps, or operating a business, they depend on the electricity we deliver now more than ever before,” said Avangrid CEO Pedro Azagra. “Fast, safe, and efficient power restoration remains our top priority, and I’m incredibly proud of the work our women and men do during these challenging weather conditions.”

To mitigate the impact of severe weather on grid operations, Avangrid continues to invest in grid modernization and resilience initiatives. These efforts aim to enhance outage response, improve system reliability, and strengthen infrastructure against extreme weather and flooding.

Recent grid improvement projects include: