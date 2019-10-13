2019 Top Tools of the Trade: Vote for the Category Winners

Now that it's almost time for 2019 Lineman's Rodeo Week, it's time to vote for winners in each of the product categories in the T&D World Top Tools of the Trade competition.

We have entries in six different categories: Safety, Climbing Gear, Lineman Rigging, Workwear, Truck Equipment and Lineman Tools. Under each image, you will find the link to each photo gallery and online poll.

Each poll should take less than two minutes to complete. By participating, you will be entering your name into a drawing for a $100 Amazon gift card. You will also help the team at T&D World to select the category winners and the finalists for the 2019 Top Tool of the Trade. The products with the most votes will then compete in a final online gallery.

Prefer to see the products in person? Stop by the International Lineman's Expo, visit the entrants' booths and then vote in paper polls, which will be available at the T&D World Electric Utility Operations table right outside the exhibit hall on Thursday and Friday. Also, don't miss your opportunity to enter the 2019 EUO/Milwaukee Tool drawing.

To plan your visit to the International Lineman's Expo, view the floor map.

