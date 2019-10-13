Skip navigation
2019TopToolsofTradePromoLogo.jpg
Electric Utility Operations

2019 Top Tools of the Trade: Vote for the Category Winners

View links to all six photo galleries for the 2019 Top Tools of the Trade competition and cast your vote for the winner in each category.

Now that it's almost time for 2019 Lineman's Rodeo Week, it's time to vote for winners in each of the product categories in the T&D World Top Tools of the Trade competition. 

We have entries in six different categories: Safety, Climbing Gear, Lineman Rigging, Workwear, Truck Equipment and Lineman Tools. Under each image, you will find the link to each photo gallery and online poll. 

Each poll should take less than two minutes to complete. By participating, you will be entering your name into a drawing for a $100 Amazon gift card. You will also help the team at T&D World to select the category winners and the finalists for the 2019 Top Tool of the Trade. The products with the most votes will then compete in a final online gallery. 

Prefer to see the products in person? Stop by the International Lineman's Expo, visit the entrants' booths and then vote in paper polls, which will be available at the T&D World Electric Utility Operations table right outside the exhibit hall on Thursday and Friday. Also, don't miss your opportunity to enter the 2019 EUO/Milwaukee Tool drawing. 

To plan your visit to the International Lineman's Expo, view the floor map

TopToolsofTradeClimbingGearLogo.jpg

View the Photo Gallery for Climbing Gear Category
Vote in Our Online Poll

 

LinemanRiggingTopToolsofTradeLogo.jpg
View the Photo Gallery for the Lineman Rigging Category
Vote in Our Online Poll

WorkwearTopToolsofTradeLogo.jpg
View the Photo Gallery for the Workwear Category
Vote in Our Online Poll

 

TopToolsofTradeTruckEquipmentLogo.jpg
View the Photo Gallery for Truck Equipment Category
Vote in Our Online Poll

 

SafetyTopToolsofTrade.jpg
View the Photo Gallery for the Safety Category
Vote in Our Online Poll
 

2019FinalTopToolsofTradeLinemanTools.jpg
View the Photo Gallery for the Lineman Tools Category
Vote in Our Online Poll

 

 

 

TAGS: Tools and Technologies
